Under changes to Medicaid signed by President Donald Trump last year, new work requirements will go into effect for recipients starting January 1st.

But last week, Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul announced she would opt New York into the "hold harmless" window through June 30th, 2027.

The move will delay the implementation of the new requirements for nearly two million state residents. States have until December 11th to notify the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services if they will opt-in.

To help explain, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with the Times Union's Jimmy Vielkind.

INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPT

Editor's note: This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

Jimmy Vielkind: There are lots of changes to the Medicaid program that were enacted in July of 2025 as part of the president's One Beautiful [Big] Bill Act. One that is set to kick in in 2027 would add work requirements for people who receive Medicaid. Now, Medicaid is a program that's jointly funded by the state and federal governments, and it provides health coverage for low-income people and disabled people. So, Republicans, under this legislation, are requiring at least 80 hours a month of someone demonstrating that they're working, that they're volunteering, or that they are involved in some kind of a clear education program. There are exemptions to this for people who are parents or caregivers of somebody full time, as well as people who are physically unable to work. But the worry among both state officials in New York as well as advocates of people who utilize Medicaid is that just having these requirements will create a barrier that will knock people off the Medicaid rolls and potentially endanger their health.

Lucas Willard: Governor Hochul in New York has announced that there basically would be a delayed enforcement of these work requirements. This is related to something that's called “hold harmless.” Can you help explain what Governor Hochul is actually doing here.

Jimmy Vielkind: Well, Governor Hochul is actually taking advantage of a federal pause on these requirements. The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced that it would hold people harmless…about these work requirements for six months. They said that they know it's difficult for states to implement systems, and they want them to do it as quickly and efficiently as possible. So, the federal government offered states the ability to postpone these work requirements from January 1st to July 1st, and Governor Hochul opted New York State in. Of course, the governor is a Democrat. Republicans control the federal administration right now, and the hope by Governor Hochul and other Democratic officials is that there will be new legislation that might pass in Congress, or some kind of deal that Democrats who are set to take control of Congress could cut with the Trump administration that might further undo these requirements or pare them back.

Lucas Willard: Aha! So, Governor Hochul is making a bet on the new majorities in the House and Senate.

Jimmy Vielkind: I think it's fair to say that.

Lucas Willard: So, what about cost? Is there any cost to New York for doing this pause?

Jimmy Vielkind: I don't think there's much of a cost to this. New York is preparing to fulfill these requirements. The state says it's invested more than $200 million in upgrading its systems and also trying to make people aware that these changes are coming, encouraging them to submit the required documentation so that they don't lose coverage. New York state officials want people to continue to have coverage under the Medicaid program because they say they're concerned that if people aren't covered by Medicaid, that's not going to impact whether or not they're getting sick or whether or not they're going to require medical care. If they are part of Medicaid, then there's a system in place to pay hospitals and doctors for that care that they receive. If they're not part of Medicaid, the concern is that hospitals and doctors are just going to have to eat those costs and perhaps raise prices for everybody else.

Lucas Willard: Now, I just want to mention that this is not the first change or impact that New Yorkers are feeling due to federal changes with Medicaid. New York is an expanded Medicaid state, and because of some of the rollbacks earlier this year, in 2026, we saw lots of New Yorkers that were forced off of their Essential Plan health insurance, which is New York's subsidized health insurance. Can you tell me about what's happening there?

Jimmy Vielkind: That's right. So, the federal government changed its requirements, which meant that something that New York offers called the Essential Plan would now be available to a smaller universe of people. This had to do with changes to income eligibility requirements, as well as a federal requirement that lawfully present non-citizens be excluded from getting federally backed and federally subsidized health insurance. Now, court decisions in New York state that those people lawfully present in the country are required to be covered under New York's programs. So, as a result of those changes, around 400,000 people saw disruptions to their state-backed health coverage. Some of them were able to get coverage through other means. Some of them were able to purchase private plans, which cost more. But some of them, according to health officials, are just not getting coverage anymore. So, the state is again becoming concerned that there is a larger group of people who are not covered by any health insurance, who still need medical care, but who are circulating within the system and perhaps straining its resources for uncompensated care.

Lucas Willard: So, what kinds of conversations do you expect at the state level, maybe…if you had a crystal ball for the next legislative session that begins in January, do you think that healthcare will be a big topic of conversation among state lawmakers?

Jimmy Vielkind: Healthcare is always a big topic of conversation. New York's…it's the biggest portion of New York's state budget, which is expected to top $280 billion next year, and so growth in the Medicaid program has been a major storyline, and it has driven real strain on the state's coffers. So, I think there will be real talk about how to lower costs, but at the same time, there will be a desire by many Democrats to hold on to these expanded benefits that have been enacted by the state, and that the Trump administration is attempting to pare back going forward. And again, of course, as there's a changing political climate in Washington, there will be state officials who are perhaps looking for greater aid and greater relief from the federal government than they've seen over the last two years.