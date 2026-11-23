A nonprofit organization based in Burlington, Vermont teaches teens how to develop their tech skills. It's called 'Hack Club,' and one of its only rules is that teens cannot use AI when working on their projects. It also happens to be largely funded by Silicon Valley tech giants like Elon Musk.

INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPT

Editor's note: This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

Molly Anderson: You recently reported on a nonprofit in Burlington, Vermont, called Hack Club. Can you tell us what this is and, and what goes on at Hack Club?

Ken Picard: So, I learned about Hack Club a few years ago, um, but I had no idea how much they had grown and how vast their reach is. So essentially, what Hack Club is, it's mostly an online community of teens who are ages 13 to 18, and they do things like develop software or apps or websites or video games. They could also work on hardware projects such as um, building, uh, their own keyboard or a gaming console. And the idea is that Hack Club isn't a school. There's no teachers or courses or grades. There's no campus for them to go to. This was essentially a community of people who, you know, young people who essentially teach each other about technology. And what's most important about it is that they're able to do it for free. So there's almost no barrier to entry, and it's in some ways become a pipeline for kids to either go on to learn electrical engineering or software design uh, at the college level, or for some, they go straight into Silicon Valley.

Molly Anderson: That was an interesting part of your piece that you mentioned that a lot of these Hack Clubbers end up sort of like fast tracking the typical path that you would expect of somebody that wants to go into tech. Did this come up at all in your reporting? Um, what this says about the role of education in tech?

Ken Picard: Yes, absolutely. I, I should probably back up a little and say that Hack Club's, one of the founders, one of the primary founders there, is a guy named Zach Latta. Now Zach, um, he grew up in Los Angeles. He dropped out of high school in the 10th grade. Um, he was very smart, he was a star student, but he was into uh, hacking. And when I say hacking, I mean not criminal hacking, but just really, really into computers, had a real intuitive sense for them. But he really didn't see any pathway for himself going forward. He didn't see it as a career, he was just interested in this stuff. And he moved up to San Francisco and fell in with a group of young software engineers um, in a group house and started basically making software and apps himself, and really made a name for himself, and did it without going the traditional educational route of getting a degree from MIT or Stanford or something like that. Now, to be clear, Zach and the other adults who work at Hack Club don't advocate necessarily for this path. Um, they’re not telling teens not to go to college. What Zach has found, and he has been traveling around the country for the last year or so, as he talks to people in different industries, whether it's vaccine development or advanced manufacturing or software design, and he asks all these professionals, “When you interview people for jobs, what is it that you look for? What are the, what are the criteria that really make an applicant stand out?” And what he has found, almost to a person, is that they all say, "I wanted, I want someone who has completed a project, someone who has taken something from an idea to being finished.” And that is something that Hack Club is enabling these kids to do. Essentially, what they do is they will submit a design for, let's say, a circuit board, alright. They want to come up with a circuit board that they will put into their own gaming console. And so they will present this to the folks who work at Hack Club, and Hack Club will review it and say, "Well, let's---why don't you make a few tweaks here and there.” And then they'll come back with something and they'll say, 'Great, we're gonna, we're gonna have that made for you, and by the way, we're gonna give you some rewards for doing this.” And again, there's no cost to the student. This is all paid for by people in Silicon Valley. Some of their biggest donors are some of the world's richest people, including Elon Musk. And so that's sort of how it's done, and the learning really goes on in the process. It's, it's really the process of building that enables things to get done. And so, a lot of these young people, uh, they're getting these skills that they may not even get in college.

Molly Anderson: You mention in your piece that one of the rules-there's few rules at Hack Club, but one of the rules---is that they can't use AI to do these projects, and yet they're being funded by, as you say, some of the richest people in the world, leaders of AI companies, namely Elon Musk. To me, I see it as a paradox of sorts. But how do Hack Clubbers feel about it, or how do they see it?

Ken Picard: I think there is a recognition that Hack Club could not exist in its current form were it not for the millions of dollars that are flowing in. And let---to be clear, to put, you know, a finer point on this, in the last five, six years, Elon Musk has given Hack Club $10 million. Other major donors, Tom Preston-Werner, who is with the software building platform GitHub, he's given them nearly $5 million. My sense in talking to the Hack Clubbers themselves is they weren't terribly concerned about the fact that that's where the money is coming from. Um, the people who, you know, the adults, if you will, in the room, you know, they point out a few things. For one, they don't take any money from defense contractors or any companies that are involved in surveillance technology or AI labs. And so they try to draw a very clear boundary between, uh, the teens themselves and the people who are funding it. And I think that these are all legitimate questions to be asking in this day and age, especially given how, um, technology is really upending our world in so many ways, whether it's AI or social media, um. You know, OpenAI getting sued because it's Chat GPT chatbot is not protecting minors and encouraging self-harm and suicide. These are, you know, these are the kinds of things that are legitimate concerns for people when it comes to privacy, and especially when you're talking about an organization that is very much targeted for kids. But I think that they are making a good faith effort to um, really to, you know, allow these kids an awful lot of freedom to pursue interests, but at the same time, not allowing them to be manipulated or channeled in one direction or another.

