The city of Hudson, New York recently advanced a controversial plan to replace an aging public housing complex with new affordable housing units. Neighbors of the existing building are concerned about the impact of new construction on the surrounding area.

Also this hour...



With hunger on the rise - and many people struggling with the stigma associated with asking for help - Lucas Willard looks at the range of efforts local charities are making to connect with the growing number of communities that rely on them.

Residents of Greenfield, Massachusetts are locked in a long-running battle with the owners of a defunct silverware factory that's still emitting toxic chemicals.

With tech companies in the crosshairs of public opinion, a new phenomenon is sweeping high schools: hacking clubs.

The outgoing CEO of Hancock Shaker Village reflects on her tenure.

All that and more on this Nov. 23 edition of "Northeast Notebook."