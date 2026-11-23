WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.
Northeast Notebook 11/23/26: Bliss Towers, Greenfield factory emissions, and hacking clubs
The city of Hudson, New York recently advanced a controversial plan to replace an aging public housing complex with new affordable housing units. Neighbors of the existing building are concerned about the impact of new construction on the surrounding area.
Also this hour...
- With hunger on the rise - and many people struggling with the stigma associated with asking for help - Lucas Willard looks at the range of efforts local charities are making to connect with the growing number of communities that rely on them.
- Residents of Greenfield, Massachusetts are locked in a long-running battle with the owners of a defunct silverware factory that's still emitting toxic chemicals.
- With tech companies in the crosshairs of public opinion, a new phenomenon is sweeping high schools: hacking clubs.
- The outgoing CEO of Hancock Shaker Village reflects on her tenure.
All that and more on this Nov. 23 edition of "Northeast Notebook."