At the end of the year, Hancock Shaker Village Director and CEO Carrie Holland will step down from leading the Pittsfield, Massachusetts, cultural center after three years in the role.

The national historic site and active farm is the former home to a commune of the millenarian Christian sect that blossomed in the mid 19th century before rapidly declining.

The Shaker movement counts just two members as of this fall. Holland's successor will be Nina Pelaez, currently the Associate Director of The Merwin Conservancy on Maui, Hawaiʻi - an arts and environmental nonprofit that maintains the home and garden of poet W.S. Merwin.

As she prepares to end her time at the Shaker village, Holland spoke to Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes about the challenges and successes of her time leading it, as well has what the next leader has to address.

INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPT

Editor's note: This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

Holland: I will say I came to this position in a non-traditional way. Certainly, I've always loved Hancock Shaker Village. I grew up in the Berkshires. I'm a Pittsfield native, and around 2020, I joined the board of trustees and really grew to appreciate in my adult life some of the nuances of the Shaker history, and certainly recognizing its significance as this like cultural export of the Berkshires, and so I loved the mission, loved the place, loved the people involved. I think anybody who spends more time at the village gets more and more sucked into the magic of the place. You hear this a lot from volunteers to staff to just visitors. There's an intangible quality about the place here.

Landes: When you think about the end of this era, let's start with a couple things you want to point to and say, 'when I walk away from Hancock Shaker Village, this is the legacy of Carrie Holland at its helm.'

Holland: I don't want to be too grandiose about it. To be honest, I'm not.

It's a big privilege to be the steward of these cultural organizations. But I'm really proud of the the team's work here. Me personally, a few things that stand out. The new building is beautiful, and I think it will really serve our mission well. And I'm really happy to have been able to help push that forward and kind of refine the vision and the design and get it actually done.

We've been talking about finishing the Center for Shaker Studies for almost 25 years. So, I'm thrilled that we finally got it over the finish line. I think financial sustainability for Berkshire's nonprofits are always a going concern, and we were able to more than double our endowment during this time at the village. I'm really proud of that and all the team's efforts to kind of rally around that specific fundraising goal. And we had so many unique collaborations that I just really love, and again, those just take these big monumental team efforts from all the members of the department and partners, and that's what brings the richness. We have this gorgeous landscape and sort of like this beautiful campus, and when we bring in other partners, you see the excitement and the thrill they have with something that maybe we start to take for granted a little bit because this is our day-to-day.

Landes: One of the major moments for the Shaker world during your tenure was the Mona Fastvold film, "The Testament of Ann Lee." You know, Amanda Seyfried playing Ann Lee herself, the mother of the Shaker world, I mean, it's a rare opportunity for someone in your position in this community of cultural caretakers for the Shaker legacy to see that manifested in a very lasting document. What was that collaboration like for the village, and what are your hopes for the the ongoing impact of the film?

Holland: It was such a gift, and you're absolutely right. Mona came to the project with her own fascination with Ann Lee and the story, and sort of her appreciation for a woman leader of such strong conviction in a time where women leaders were not always granted or acknowledged to have the opportunity to lead and see their vision through, so this was such a passion project for Mona. It was such a gift for us as a cultural steward of the Shaker history. It told, in a really compelling way, a hard story to tell. The story of Ann Lee is unlike some of the cultural references for folks who know about the Shakers' history of peace and simplicity and simple gifts. The start of it all was harsh and rough and violent at times, and Mona did such an amazing job bringing that to life in in through film, but it was such a thrill to see the care that Mona and Amanda both brought to the work of telling the story.

Landes: Looking ahead, as you prepare to end your time at the village, what are some things you think your successor really needs to make sure they they nail down to keep this village moving forward healthfully and happily into the future?

Holland: I say outward expression. We've spent a couple of years inwardly refining and building and renovating and designing. We've redone our strategic plan, and now we have a whole new space with three new galleries and the new Center for Shaker Studies to express outwardly and tie in those relevant pieces of contemporary life to Shaker values, and we have this gorgeous new building to kind of put that expression forth into the world, and we've got an opening slate of exhibits ready to go. We're going to start installing those for next year. And so I think just like excitement to continue storytelling and explore these little threads that come up. There's so much to Shaker life way back when, when the Shakers were here at Hancock, that are still very much relevant today.

And so I think, for Nina, there's just this beautiful landscape and this beautiful three new gallery spaces to keep bringing it to life. So yeah, maybe something about continuing the outward expression and finding new creative ways to tie the Shaker story with these contemporary conversations that we're having.