Singer-songwriter Erin McKeown plays Unicorn Bar in Kingston, New York, Friday night before a show at Shea Theater Arts Center in Turners Falls, Massachusetts, on Saturday, Nov. 28. McKeown has been touring and recording albums for decades. But in recent years, they've become increasingly known for writing the book and lyrics for acclaimed musicals, including "Miss You Like Hell," which was nominated for five Drama Desk Awards. WAMC's Sam Dingman spoke with McKeown ahead of the performance at Unicorn Bar.

INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPT:

Editor’s note: This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

McKeown: This is a relatively new one: “Que Sera Sera, Whatever Will Bleed" is what it's called, and it incorporates an old-time tune in the middle called “Blackberry Festival Foot Race,” which is a very metal-sounding tune, a very metal old-time tune, and it seemed to work in the middle of this: “Que Sera Sera, Whatever Will Bleed"

(Erin sings)

Dingman: Erin McKeown on Northeast Notebook. Thank you very much. So that's a fairly recent one. You were saying?

McKeown: It's totally new, in the last few years. I've been doing a lot of things besides songwriting the last few years, but occasionally a song comes out.

Dingman: OK. Well, this gets into something that I was really excited to talk to you about. You have been doing so much writing for the theater, among other things, in recent years, writing the book and lyrics for a number of musicals, and I'm curious how that has impacted your non-theatrical songwriting practice.

McKeown: You know, it has made me apply a different rigor to my singer-songwriter world. Theater songwriting is made for action. It's made for forward motion. You want to understand what you're saying every time you're saying it, and that's not singer-songwriter world. Singer-songwriter world is like, “Ooh, here's a feeling, here's a sound. I like the way this word sounds. Guacamole.” But like, there's a certain kind of logic that has to apply on stage with people doing things, moving forward, where singer-songwriter is like vibes, vibes, vibes. And so it's been a little tricky for me to not apply that logic to the singer-songwriter world, and to not feel lazy if I'm just vibing in singer-songwriter world. But every once in a while, I sort of let myself just live somewhere and not try to apply that engine. But I'm also exploring this in-between world. So the song I just played, I feel like I'm trying to look for a balance between poetry and engine.

Dingman: Yes. OK. That’s really interesting. I mean, one of the things I have always resonated with the most about your work is the way that you write about your own inner life and the way that you speculate about the inner lives of others, and try to bridge the gap between how you think about yourself and how you think about them thinking about themselves.

McKeown: Yeah, because everyone's really just thinking about themselves. (Laughs)

Dingman: Totally! Totally. But what's interesting to me about what you were just laying out there in terms of how musical theater writing impacts your songwriting is - I was reading this blog post you wrote in October of this year, and you were sharing a memory from when you were on tour for one of your previous records, "Kiss Off Kiss," and you talked about how you were writing about very vulnerable internal subjects on that record, and that you had this experience of taking the music to crowds and performing it for them and getting sort of unexpected responses. I'll let you characterize the responses, but that you then had to, if I understood the blog post correctly, write a script for yourself for how to get through the performances. Almost write yourself a solo show in order to play these songs that were about these very vulnerable, internal things. It was very delicate thing that you expressed there, I thought.

McKeown: It's the premise of singer-songwriting, right? Is that what you're writing about is you, and that there's no difference between that, right? And we just assume these things about ourselves. And at the same time, I always played with that. That was always a playful thing in my career. So, I might be saying I, but it wasn't necessarily me, right? This, as you were saying, speculating about others. But then there was this world where, for “Kiss Off Kiss,” there was no line. The I was I. And I just cut the artifice. I wrote about a very intimate relationship. You know, save for saying names, who's quite specific. And I did not expect to feel so…like an exposed nerve in those things. And part of it was that not a lot of people came to the shows, right? So it's really hard to play a song about, for me, either how much somebody messed me up, or I messed up somebody else, or our foibles, or what we like sexually - any of that really interesting deep stuff - it’s very hard to play that for five people, right?

Dingman: It could be hard enough to play it for yourself!

McKeown: Right. And there's a way that the multitudes help you dissociate, but when it's five people, like, it's really difficult. So, you can see all the reactions, which sometimes was boredom, other times was judgment, other times was very into it. But yeah, I had to take a step back and use what I learned from theater and pretend that I wrote the song for someone else. I actually introduced some of the songs that were the most intimate as, like, “I have this friend that had this thing happen to them,” and then I could sing the song. And there's one that's very specific about wanting to have sex on a certain day, and then it didn't happen. And yeah, I had to do that first. I'm ultimately, I think, like a pretty shy person. And the way I characterized, you know, what happened was a vulnerability hangover. It was like literally the next day waking up and being like, “Oh, I did too much.” You know? And I'm not here to advocate for dissociation or “don't be vulnerable,” but just to, like, take care of myself a little more. And maybe that's why I'm also drawn to theater at this point as well, more so than singer-songwriting, because I'm a little tired of myself and I'm a little bit interested in not just speculating on what other people are doing, but writing what other people are doing.

Dingman: Well, it's so interesting to hear you say this, Erin, because you also wrote in that same post that I was reading that 2026 is a time, and I think I'm slightly paraphrasing you here, so please feel free to correct me…

McKeown: I don't remember this post, Sam.

Dingman: Oh dear! OK.

McKeown: No, this is so good. This is so good. Thank you for being my memory.

Dingman: You wrote, "2026 is a time, perhaps more than ever, to be vulnerable." And you did add an important caveat: “And then take care of yourself after being vulnerable.” But it's particularly curious to me hearing you unfold this experience you just were sharing that 2026 feels like a time to lean into vulnerability, to go back to, if I'm interpreting you correctly, that raw nerve sort of place.

McKeown: Yeah, I think so. I mean, I also pre-midterms wrote that, right. And so there's a there's kind of a piece of the political, in this exposing yourself, in terms of trying to create community, trying to find connection, trying to be real with people, trying to have conversations. I'm not a huge fan of, like, “Let's have across-the-aisle conversations” for the sake of doing that. But I live in a rural place, as many of your listeners do, and you don't really get to say, “I'm not going to talk to that person because of their beliefs.” It's really not an option because one or the other of you is going to be frozen in your house, or need your driveway dug out, or, you know, need a ride down the hill when your brakes have to get fixed. You know, that kind of thing. So, I was trying to encourage myself first and foremost, but to just, like, don't hide your bushel. Try to be who you are, and let conversations flow from that. Now, as a political strategy, great. But as a way to live in a rural place, definitely. I think that as an artist, that's always the give and take. How much vulnerability? How much do I want to give to this or that? And I think it's always in a kind of pendulum swing, for sure.

Dingman: Well, speaking of vulnerability, one of the things that you have been doing in recent years also is writing your own spin on holiday music. And one of the things that I really resonate with about the holiday music that you write is, and this is my own interpretation, so please feel free to push back on it, but I often feel like you are writing about the wretched anxieties and awkwardness-es that come up around the holidays that we're all supposed to pretend are not taking place. As an example, you have one song where somebody hands, and in the spirit of this conversation, I don't know if it's you or a character that you've created, but somebody hands the person narrating the song a baby, and you sing in the song about “Whose baby is this? I don't know what to do with this baby. Do I…”

(Erin sings and plays): What child is this? What child is this? What child… Yeah.

Dingman: That's the song! Yeah, and there's another one that's sort of a riff on “The Twelve Days of Christmas” where there's all these things going wrong - the tree catches on fire, someone in the family has changed their pronouns, a dog has gotten into chocolates, there are toddlers running around all over the place, uncles are making inappropriate jokes, and it's all compounding and compounding. And I was reminded of, like, hours ticking by at a holiday gathering and things feeling more and more intense. Talk a little bit about writing holiday songs from that place, if you accept my framing of them.

McKeown: I accept your framing. I absolutely accept your framing. And tying our two threads together into one, it is way easier for me to be vulnerable and write about my personal experiences when it's in this sort of parody, mischievous, like poking at people. So, the things that are happening in these anti-holiday songs are really quite me. There's one of them called "A Very Queer Christmas," which is about going home with a partner and being put in separate twin beds, and having a misunderstanding about what it means to be vegetarian; you know, those things are all very real and happened to me. And I have softened in my years. This is the 15th anniversary of the anti-holiday spectacular this year. So, the original set of songs, I think we're much more upset about these things, and I'm just older and softer now, and can laugh more about the anxieties of all of it. But what I really like about it is that everyone can nod their head at these things. You know, you all have the cousin you're not that crazy about, and you all have sat at a table where someone said something inappropriate. So trying to just get everybody to nod about the same thing and to laugh about the same thing actually feels really good to me. I call them anti-holiday songs, but they really are about like, “Hey, let's quit pretending and let's say what's really happening,” which is a holiday spirit.

Dingman: It is, and in the spirit of what you were just expressing, I am reminded of: there's one song, and forgive me, I'm forgetting the title of it in this moment, but the speaker in that song has to unexpectedly give a gift to somebody.

McKeown: (Laughs) Am I allowed to laugh at my own songs?

Dingman: I give you permission to. It's legitimately funny.

McKeown: It's a good sign if you just mention one of my songs and I still think it's funny.

Dingman: Right. The spirit of that song is still alive in you.

McKeown: Yes. This is also a true story. This is a song called "The Candle Song." As I have been, and perhaps you yourself have been - well, I'll just speak for myself - I'm a single person, and I'm not in touch with my family of origin. So sometimes on holidays, I'm sort of the like orphan puppy that's at somebody else's thing, and people are like, “Oh no, Erin needs something to open, or Erin needs something to feel welcome,” which I don't. Take note, friends. I'm fine.

Dingman: You heard it here first.

McKeown: Yeah, but then someone hands me a thing that's wrapped up, and I know it's a candle, and I know it was a candle that you had in the closet, or under the bed, or in your store of things that you give people, and like, I'm not a candle person. So that is where the song comes from. And many people have received that gift. Or have also given it. I don't want to impugn the motives of people who give it. I think. I mean, it's lovely, but I don't need it.

Dingman: Well, if I may, in the song, one of the things I love about it is you grant some grace to the person who gave you the candle. You know, we hear that person say, like, "Oh, well, you know, climate change…perhaps the power will go out, and now you'll have a light source; you were into climate change, right?” Or they say it's made of beeswax, and they're like, "Oh, that means it's vegan. Are you perhaps a vegan? I'm looking to connect with you.” And it just it brings all of these things to the fore in such a way that feels like it's acknowledging everything that is truly bonkers about this time of year.

McKeown: It is really a truly bonkers time of year, and I'm just like a kid in the candy store with these kinds of things. Like, I love being mischievous. I love being playful. I love poking at people, and so these songs are like the easiest songs I've ever written. When I originally wrote the first set of them 15 years ago. I wrote like five of them a day, and then I wrote a new set, adding some in the summer of 2024. I had a big surgery, which I'm fine - no worries - but I was out of commission for like eight weeks in the summer of 2024, and all I did was lay on my back and write anti-holiday songs on my phone. So you know, some of them have not aged well. “Kamala Ye Faithful” we don't sing anymore. But the candle song came out of that, and “What Child is This?” And they give me such delight as an inherently mischievous and slightly oppositional person, gently oppositional.

Dingman: Well, in that spirit, could we ask you to play one of them for us?

McKeown: Yeah, so I finished one of them this morning, and I asked you ahead of time if it was OK to debut it on your show. So no one's ever heard this, and then I have a few compositional questions for you after when it's done.

Dingman: OK, sounds good.

McKeown: I don't know if I quite have a name for it yet. I think it's called “Ode to Innovation.” (Sings)

And I’ll just stop there because we are on public radio!

Dingman: (Laughs) Erin McKeown. The working title is, what was it again?

McKeown: “Ode to Innovation AI has come.” But here's my compositional question for you. I'm trying to decide between, obviously, it's about things that are supposed to make our lives better, but maybe not. And so, fake sugar, right? But would it be funnier if it was “Joy to the World! Ozempic is Here!” You can eat as much as you want, except that you're nauseous all the time, and your cheeks look weird, and we'll get cancer of the eyes? The cancer that comes with Ozempic. So what's funnier, fake sugar, or Ozempic?

Dingman: I'm gonna cast a vote in favor of Ozempic, and the reason I say that is because the fake sugar one was very funny, and, you know, incisive, but there is something about Ozempic that feels, if I may, to put my cultural analyst hat on, prescient in a way that you know the bloom is off the rose on some of these other things, and Ozempic, I feel like it's just starting to happen, so I think I like the idea of you placing your stake in the ground.

McKeown: OK, good! Next time you hear it, you'll know that that is the Sam Dingman verse with the Ozempic choice.

Dingman: Ha! Well, we will look forward to that one and many others at Erin McKeown's next performance. So, people can see Erin McKeown at Unicorn Bar in Kingston on Friday, Nov. 20. The show begins at 730 p.m. Erin, thank you so much.

McKeown: Sam, it's my pleasure. Thank you.