After 13 years of waiting, community members broke ground on a new grocery co-op in downtown Schenectady on Friday.

Electric City Community Grocery is expected to open in the long-neglected Wedgeway Building at the heart of downtown this coming spring.

The grocery store will be one of the only supermarkets located within city limits. More than 1,600 people have signed up to be member-owners, who elect the store's board of directors.

Eric Johnson, the board president of Electric City Community Grocery, says the store will revitalize and improve food access in downtown Schenectady.

"There's a retail imbalance in downtown Schenectady, so that makes it so that people have to leave to get their goods and services," Johnson told reporters Friday. "And by us providing retail opportunities, we hope that we're just the beginning of a new transition back to a more healthy commercial economy in downtown Schenectady."

Electric City Community Grocery is expected to create the equivalent of 30 to 45 full-time jobs in its first year of operation. The store was supported by more than $8 million in public support and another $1 million in private investment.