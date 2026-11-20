An initiative to implement ranked choice voting and eliminate party primaries in Albany city elections won’t move forward to a referendum, a major setback for electoral reform advocates who launched a campaign to change how the city votes.

The City Clerk’s Office rejected the petition’s second round of signatures due to four “blatant ambiguities and facial insufficiencies,” according to documents reviewed by WAMC, meaning it won’t go to a voter referendum in November 2027 as advocates had hoped.

Three deadlines laid out in the petition could no longer be met legally, and the petition made a “reference to obtaining an inaccurate percentage of signatures,” the Clerk’s Office determined.

Dorian Solot — the chair of Ranked Choice Voting Albany, the group that initiated the petition — said the group was preparing to appeal the decision.

“We believe that ranked choice voting with a single unified election would be a meaningful upgrade for our city elections: simpler, cheaper, and more inclusive,” Solot said in a statement. “Over 5,500 Albany voters signed this petition asking to be able to vote on this election model and we are committed to representing their voices in the democratic process.”

RCV Albany’s proposal would’ve implemented a ranked choice voting system in Albany elections, allowing voters to rank their top five candidates for positions like mayor and councilmember. It also would’ve eliminated party primaries for those races, leaving candidates — regardless of party affiliation — to duke it out in the November general election.

RCV Albany originally submitted a petition in July. They submitted the follow-up petition in October after the Albany Common Council didn’t take action on their proposal.

Councilmember Jack Flynn submitted an alternate proposal that would implement ranked choice voting in primary and general elections for city-level races. Flynn said he’s open to alternate ranked choice voting proposals but introduced the legislation to get “different perspectives” on electoral reform. The proposal is still in the Common Council's Law, Buildings and Code Enforcement Committee, according to council agendas .

The elimination of party primaries has faced opposition from the Democratic and Working Families parties in Albany County. They’ve argued that the proposal would disempower primary voters and confuse general election voters who would see multiple candidates with the same party affiliations. Under RCV Albany’s proposal, candidates would appear with their party registration and the names of any other political parties that agree to endorse them.

Andy Kaier, the chair of the Capital District Working Families Party, said they were “relieved” that the proposal wouldn’t go on the ballot, but that they were “hopeful” that the petition would start a conversation about implementing ranked choice voting in partisan primaries.

“There were just a lot of really good conversations around how we want to do voting and how we want to do democracy in the City of Albany, and I think those are really good and really healthy,” Kaier said in an interview. “I’m hopeful that those can continue and that a better path forward can be reached that sort of continues to respect some of what we feel are the really important parts of the electoral process.”

What is ranked-choice voting?

In a ranked choice voting system, voters rank their top five candidates from most preferred to least preferred. If no candidate wins 50% of the first-choice votes, the candidate with the least first-choice votes is eliminated, and that candidate’s votes are then distributed to the candidates that voters listed as their second choices. That process repeats until a candidate wins 50% of the ballots cast.

If voters approved a version of ranked choice voting via referendum, Albany would be the third municipality in New York State to adopt the electoral system. The town of Newburgh in Orange County adopted a version of ranked choice voting earlier this year, and New York City has used ranked choice voting in primaries and special elections for city positions since the 2021 cycle.

Other U.S. cities — including San Francisco, Salt Lake City and Minneapolis — already use some form of ranked choice voting.