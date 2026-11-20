A group of Hudson Valley VHS collectors are leading the resurgence of physical media. They say it's not just nostalgia - it's about re-connecting with a better version of American life.

Also this hour...



A health care provider in the Hudson Valley appears to be shutting down pediatric care facilities. The company disputes the allegations.

Saratoga Springs considers cutting fire rescue services as it looks to close a budget gap. Firefighters say that's a dangerous plan.

Ahead of a performance in Kingston, singer-songwriter Erin McKeown talks about accessing vulnerability through parody.

A fond farewell to WAMC's News Director Andrew Waite.

All that and more on this Nov. 20 edition of "Northeast Notebook."