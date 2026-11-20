WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.
Northeast Notebook 11/20/26: Fire department cuts, VHS resurgence, and songwriting
A group of Hudson Valley VHS collectors are leading the resurgence of physical media. They say it's not just nostalgia - it's about re-connecting with a better version of American life.
Also this hour...
- A health care provider in the Hudson Valley appears to be shutting down pediatric care facilities. The company disputes the allegations.
- Saratoga Springs considers cutting fire rescue services as it looks to close a budget gap. Firefighters say that's a dangerous plan.
- Ahead of a performance in Kingston, singer-songwriter Erin McKeown talks about accessing vulnerability through parody.
- A fond farewell to WAMC's News Director Andrew Waite.
All that and more on this Nov. 20 edition of "Northeast Notebook."