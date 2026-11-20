The New York Attorney General’s Office is weighing in on the conflict between St. Peter’s Health Partners and Ellis Medicine.

In a cease-and-desist letter sent Monday, the AG’s Office ordered St. Peter’s to more adequately inform patients about changes to the network’s cardiology program and to stop “deterring cardiologist employees who plan to leave St. Peter’s in the near future from freely communicating” with their patients about their plans to rejoin Ellis Medicine at the start of 2027.

“Open communication between doctors and their patients is critical to New Yorkers’ health,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement. “St. Peter’s is putting their patients at risk by attempting to hide crucial information about where their doctors will be practicing. Disrupting patients’ access to their doctors is unacceptable, and my office is ordering St. Peter’s to stop this immediately.”

The letter also warned St. Peter’s that non-compete restrictions may run afoul of New York State law and have been invalidated by courts in cases where "enforcement would be ‘injurious to the public.’” St. Peter’s controversial non-compete clauses restrict cardiologists from working for Ellis for one year.

St. Peter’s has 10 days to respond to the letter.

In a statement, a spokesperson for St. Peter’s Health Partners said the company would send communications to the patients of departing physicians "in the coming week that provide information about continuity of care and medical record access."

"Throughout this process, we have remained committed to supporting patient choice, ensuring continuity of care, and helping patients understand and navigate their care options, including assistance with medical record transfers when requested," the St. Peter's spokesperson said. "We also want to be clear that physicians are free to talk with their patients about where they will practice. We believe patients should have the information they need to make informed decisions about their care and provider relationships."

The cease-and-desist letter comes months into a series of legal battles stemming from contracts signed by 27 cardiologists during a since-abandoned merger between St. Peter's and Ellis. The contracts bar cardiologists from working with Ellis for one year, but 22 of those cardiologists have signed contracts to work for Ellis starting in January.

Ellis Medicine CEO Paul Milton said in a statement Friday evening that Ellis would "let the attorney general’s actions speak for themselves."

"Now that these providers have committed to continuing their care in Schenectady, our next priority is ensuring they have timely and effective access to the medical records of the nearly 45,000 patients who rely on them," Milton said. "We expect St. Peter’s to work cooperatively with Ellis to ensure a seamless transition of medical records so that patients experience no disruption in their care, and a safe transition of care to Ellis Medicine."

Ellis sued St. Peter's in August, alleging that the non-compete clauses violate an agreement between the two groups and that St. Peter's has threatened legal action against cardiologists who try to work for Ellis. Ellis claimed St. Peter's is trying to destroy them as a competitor and said losing access to their cardiologists "would threaten Ellis’s existence as well as the provision of essential medical services to the population of Schenectady."

St. Peter's sued Ellis in September, alleging that Ellis was recruiting St. Peter's cardiologists in violation of an agreement signed between the two companies. That lawsuit also alleges that Ellis declined St. Peter's proposal to extend the agreement between the two companies.

St. Peter's has also sued two cardiologists — Dr. Christopher Dibble and Dr. Stephen Piacentine — for violating their non-compete agreements by signing with Ellis and for encouraging other cardiologists to do the same. Dibble and Piacentine have countersued and are asking a state court judge to block St. Peter's from enforcing the terms of the non-compete agreement as the case continues.

Supporters of Ellis say a legal victory for St. Peter's would reduce healthcare access in Schenectady, especially for poor and elderly residents who might have a harder time accessing services in Albany.

“We don't want to see patients hurt, and they're getting hurt right now because of what's happening,” Dr. Denis Manor, a cardiologist who signed a contract with Ellis that starts in January, told reporters after a rally in front of Ellis Hospital earlier this month. “And St. Peter's can easily change their mind and say, 'Yep, we're wrong. We shouldn't have done this.'"

State legislators propose restricting non-compete agreements

As the lawsuits play out, state lawmakers who represent Schenectady have proposed restrictions on non-compete agreements in healthcare.

Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara is proposing a bill that would make non-compete agreements unenforceable if they threaten access to healthcare.

"When you sign these non-competes, you want to work, so you're under pressure to even sign them in the first place. That's what's wrong with them altogether," said Santabarbara, D-Rotterdam, in a speech at the Sunday, Nov. 8, rally. "But now what's happening is we're preventing doctors from bringing healthcare to our community. You're saying you cannot go to Schenectady to provide the healthcare that community needs. That is just wrong, and it does need to be banned."

State Sen.-elect Sarah Rogerson and Assemblymember Phil Steck, both of whom attended the rally, have backed banning non-compete agreements in healthcare entirely .

"St. Peter's could decide to end this now and tell their lawyers to stop," Rogerson said in a speech at the Sunday, Nov. 8, rally. "If they won't, there's an answer, and that is to pass statewide a ban on non-competes and non-solicitation agreements in the healthcare field. They've done it in Massachusetts, and more recently, they've done it in Washington state — and in Washington state, they made it retroactive."