A proposed federal immigration facility in the Hudson Valley town of Newburgh became a flashpoint for controversy this year. Now, the town's newly elected supervisor hopes to at least slow the project down.

Democrat Steve Krasner won the race for Newburgh town supervisor against Republican Deputy Supervisor Scott Manley by fewer than 100 votes, according to election results certified by the Orange County Board of Elections on Friday.

Krasner said in an interview with WAMC on Thursday that he has already met with outgoing Supervisor Republican Gil Piaquadio to discuss the transition process. Among the topics garnering discussion in town that Krasner will prioritize addressing is a proposal for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to build a warehouse with secure access for “detainee buses and vans.”

In June, the federal government awarded a $35 million contract to a Texas-based contractor. Government documents showed the government was looking for a space for “detainee buses” and vans, 24/7 government access, and a location near Stewart Airport.

In October, it was reported that the government awarded a contract to Chicago-based Cotter Consulting, LLC for “repair or alteration of office buildings” in the town of Newburgh. ICE was listed as the funding sub-agency. "Enforcement and Removal Operations New York" was listed as the funding office.

Krasner said one of his priorities in office will be to try and prevent ICE from moving in.

“I'm strongly opposed to that type of facility coming to the town of Newburgh, and it stems on multiple grounds," he said. "No. 1 for me is on the moral and ethical level. I don't feel that that type of facility is good for anybody in terms of, you know, it's a warehouse facility. OK. Those types of facilities were never meant to house human beings. It is deplorable on so many levels. We see what's going on in this country. We see how people are treated and how they've been rounded up by people in masks. And that is certainly a situation I do not want to see in the town of Newburgh.”

Town resident Sarah Maida says she fears ICE moving in.

“Like, the federal government has not been transparent," she said. "So..., you know, we expect that without action by the town, what's gonna happen is one day that facility is either gonna be, you know, renovated quickly or up and running. And that will be the first notice the community has because we know they're not following the law and building these other places.

Krasner believes the project could impact taxpayers and property values, as well as creating a deterrent for businesses that might want to move in the town, because now the town has a reputation for the ICE warehouse.

Krasner said the main tool the town has to push back on the proposal is a moratorium.

“You put down a moratorium and say, hey, these types of buildings are not meant for people," he said. "And some of that already exists, but I think it needs to be kind of gone into further detail, if you will, in the form of a moratorium to make it perfectly clear to anyone who is behind any of these facilities that this is not a permissible use of them. “

Krasner did not specify exactly what the moratorium would be preventing. But this is a strategy that communities have used to try and stop ICE in the past, including a detention center moratorium enacted by the city of Gilroy in California.

Krasner did say, if the town does not vote on a moratorium before he takes office in January, that will be a priority of his.

“I know that when I walk in there, I certainly will be moving to take action on that, hopefully at the January meeting,” he said.

He acknowledged that the federal government is often not communicative at all with the town, which is something Piaquadio has noted.

Both Piaquadio and Manley declined to comment for this story. But at a town meeting last month, Piaquadio did speak to WAMC.

“I just wish the governor would take a little more action," Piaquadio said. "Because she could do it for the whole state. We might solve the problem here and next tomorrow to be in Montgomery or Cornwall or something.”

Beyond the ICE facility proposal, Krasner is preparing to tackle other challenges facing the town, including what to do with the town's Flock automated license plate reader cameras.

Krasner opposes Flock cameras but also said he wants law enforcement to have tools. So, he said he will be trying to find a middle ground.

Besides being a town resident, Maida is also an attorney with Legal Services of the Hudson Valley. Beyond addressing Flock cameras and ICE facilities, she thinks the town needs to make better use of the tools at its disposal to keep the public informed. She pointed to the town recently beginning to stream meetings online. That being said, she said the town needs to follow open meetings law better.

“The other thing is that there is a real lack of transparency. They routinely vote on things where, you know, there's nothing attached to the agenda where folks can actually see what they're voting on," she said.

Krasner said that will be something he’s looking at. And he said residents are also just worried about regular things like infrastructure, especially in older parts of the town.

“I don't want to say run down, but very, very used and very worn and torn infrastructure in terms of the roads and the sewer systems there," he said. "So I think that deserves a very hard look.”