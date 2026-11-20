Hudson Mayor Joseph Ferris says he will veto the city council's proposed reductions in social program funding included in the 2027 budget.

The City’s Common Council voted Thursday night on proposed cuts to the Columbia County city’s 2027 spending plan. The most substantial funding cut was to the city’s senior center, as lawmakers reduced funding for its personnel services by 50%.

The Hudson Senior Center has only one full-time employee. The council’s proposed cuts would reduce their salary from $55,243 to $27,621.

Funding for guest instructors, who teach classes at the center, was reduced by $2,100. Funding for the city's grant administrator was also cut by $10,000.

The senior center did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ferris says he does not support the council’s proposed cuts.

“Cutting services without considering the consequences of them to our community is something that I'm hard pressed to get behind,” he said.

Ferris told WAMC that he will be vetoing all three recommended budget reductions by the veto deadline on Monday.

“I will be vetoing these reductions on Monday,” he said in an email Friday.

If Ferris vetoes the budget, the council will have five days to respond. The council can then vote to override the mayor’s veto with a two-thirds majority.

The council and Mayor are scheduled to have a meeting on Tuesday. Ferris says he will use the meeting as an opportunity to encourage the council to adopt the budget he originally presented to the body on Nov. 9, which did not include cuts to the senior center.

The city council's majority leader, Dominic Merante, did not respond to a request for comment.