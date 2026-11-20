Healthcare company Optum denies reports that it intends to end pediatric services in the Hudson Valley.

The UnitedHealthcare subsidiary company said Friday that the pending acquisition of its regional medical services will not impact patients’ ability to get care.

“Optum is committed to ensuring families around Kingston, Rhinebeck and Lake Katrine continue to have access to high-quality pediatric care close to home,” Optum spokesperson Dave Trausneck said in an email.

Earlier this week, Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger released a statement that her office had received reports from parents that Optum planned to end pediatric care services at medical centers in Rhinebeck in Dutchess County and Lake Katrine in Ulster County.

She also publicized a letter she sent to the company, demanding clarity about Optum’s plans for pediatric services in the area. As of Friday, she had not received a response.

According to Metzger, if pediatric services close in the two municipalities on either side of the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge, many Ulster County residents will be left without accessible care.

“It represents a significant percentage of pediatric services in Ulster County,” she said. “We’re a very rural county."

Metzger said if the pediatric services in these locations close and doctors are relocated, patients may have to travel hours to get care.

These concerns arise as Optum is finalizing a deal to sell its healthcare services at medical center locations in Lake Katrine, Rhinebeck and elsewhere in the Hudson Valley to Westchester Medical Center. That deal is set to close on Dec. 4.

“We have no idea what services will continue to be provided at those locations,” Metzger said.

Attorney H. Joseph Cronen is representing three Optum pediatricians who work in the Lake Katrine and Rhinebeck locations. He told WAMC on Friday that Optum told his clients it will cease pediatric care services at these locations.

“Optum has indicated that they want to get out of the practice of pediatrics at those locations,” said Cronen.

Cronen said he is trying to get his clients released from non-complete contracts, which would require them to work only for a healthcare company that Optum approves. Metzger said such contracts would also prevent them from starting their own practices.

If the new employer at these facilities is not approved by Optum, or does not offer pediatric services, Optum could relocate the physicians.

This could force the pediatricians out of Ulster County.

“The doctors, the medical staff should be free to stay there. They should be free to, you know, remain local, whether it's, you know, in their own practice or joining another practice of their choice.” Metzger said.

In a statement to WAMC, a Westchester Medical Center spokesperson said the acquisition would “ensure all Hudson Valley residents can receive exceptional care within the WMCHealth Network.”

The center's statement did not answer specifically whether or not pediatric services will be continued in the region after the acquisition.