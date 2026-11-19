Activists ticketed under Saratoga Springs’ so-called ‘camping ban’ have been fined, upholding the controversial ordinance some say harshly targets the homeless.

Saratoga Springs city officials passed the ordinance that prohibits sitting and laying down on city owned property in July 2025. Dozens of residents spoke out against the measure during a lone public hearing, saying it would criminalize homelessness and do nothing to benefit the city’s most vulnerable residents.

Dio Kaufman, Alexus Brown, Jacob Feinland and Samantha Romano were ticketed in August 2025 when the group participated in a “housing not handcuffs” protest for nine hours in front of City Hall. Kaufman and Fienland were ticketed again for violating the ordinance in October 2025, sitting in the same spot in matching red tents for around 45 minutes.

The quartet was found guilty Wednesday under the city’s no-camping ordinance.

All three police officers called to testify said they knew the ticketed individuals were demonstrating. City Court Judge Jeffrey Wait found no First Amendment right violations occurred.

“The police department could not possibly have been more respectful of their free speech rights. They did not interfere in any way even after they issued the citations. They gave them several hours to sit in their tents. You say they were just sitting on the sidewalk; they were in their tents, OK? For an extended period of time,” said Wait.

Wait fined Romano and Brown each $100 while Kaufman and Feinland face $150 fines. The ordinance itself imposes a $100 fine after an initial warning, subsequent violations come with a fine up to $250. Wait agreed to have the defendants donate the money to local organizations that support the homeless in lieu of paying the city.

Public Safety Commissioner Tim Coll has defended the ordinance as a way to force homeless city residents to receive help from available services – homeless individuals ticketed under the ordinance are referred to the city’s Outreach Court and do not face fines.

Following Wednesday’s trial and verdict, Coll said the ordinance was working as intended.

“Clearly, when people express their First Amendment rights, it’s well established that they’re never absolute. It can be subject to time, place, manner restrictions and we saw that here today. We have a no camping ordinance and its intent was to keep the sidewalks clear and have access for all. I disagree with the message “housing not handcuffs” because there’s not jail component with this at all with this new law, this new statute. There’s housing available for everybody in this city. Saratoga County will provide housing for anyone that wants it, that’s the law,” said Coll.

Attorney Ava Agree, who represented the activists, says Wait’s ruling was unfortunate.

“These four individuals came out here and stood right where we are right now in front of Saratoga Springs City Hall, pitched a couple tents and sat for a couple hours and expressed their opinions. That’s something every American has the right to do. That’s something everybody in this city has a right to do. The fact that they pitched a tent to do it doesn’t make it illegal,” said Agree.

In February, Pittsfield, Massachusetts, lawmakers voted down a similar no-camping ordinance. After court Wednesday, Kaufman lauded that and similar efforts.

“[Pittsfield] residents did what we did here. They voice their concerns. Their city didn’t force a vote after having constituents removed in handcuffs. Instead, they had multiple meetings ultimately channeling their energy into momentum for outreach programs, not punitive measures. Cities like Decorah, Iowa, rejected camping bans. Their councilmember Cody Whittle said, ‘this is a conversation around housing. Which means it’s a conversation around existence,’” said Kaufman.

This latest development in Saratoga Springs comes after the city's only 24/7 low-barrier shelter was shuttered at the end of October. City leadership declined to continue funding it through the end of the year. A new seasonal, Code Blue shelter is under construction on Ballston Avenue.