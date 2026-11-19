WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.
Northeast Notebook 11/19/26: Ghost jobs, tech outages, and Grand Theft Auto
Gamers have been waiting 13 years for the latest installment in the Grand Theft Auto series. At last night's soundtrack release party, our reporter Kyle Bredberg met some of them.
Also this hour...
- Job applicants around the Northeast are falling victim to "ghost job" scams: they find a job posting, submit their information, and then find out the position never existed. It's making an already-difficult economic period even more painful.
- Trouble is brewing at the Berkshire Food Co-op, as new reporting reveals the store owes over a million dollars to vendors.
- A University at Albany professor offers an expert opinion on the recent spate of tech outages, and whether or not we should panic.
- The town of East Greenbush takes a nuanced approach to Flock cameras, adding another wrinkle to the patchwork of policies governing the cameras around the Northeast.
- The latest - but almost certainly not last - plot twist in the saga of Peanut the Squirrel.
All that and more on this Nov. 19 edition of "Northeast Notebook."