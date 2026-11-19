Gamers have been waiting 13 years for the latest installment in the Grand Theft Auto series. At last night's soundtrack release party, our reporter Kyle Bredberg met some of them.

Also this hour...



Job applicants around the Northeast are falling victim to "ghost job" scams: they find a job posting, submit their information, and then find out the position never existed. It's making an already-difficult economic period even more painful.

Trouble is brewing at the Berkshire Food Co-op, as new reporting reveals the store owes over a million dollars to vendors.

A University at Albany professor offers an expert opinion on the recent spate of tech outages, and whether or not we should panic.

The town of East Greenbush takes a nuanced approach to Flock cameras, adding another wrinkle to the patchwork of policies governing the cameras around the Northeast.

The latest - but almost certainly not last - plot twist in the saga of Peanut the Squirrel.

All that and more on this Nov. 19 edition of "Northeast Notebook."