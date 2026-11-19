Today might be the most unproductive day of the year.

Grand Theft Auto VI, the latest iteration in the massively popular videogame series, Grand Theft Auto, released at Midnight on Nov. 19.

The long-awaited sequel comes 13 years after the release of Grand Theft Auto V in September 2013. The often violent, role-playing video game series features large open worlds, gritty yet humorous storylines and the ability to do almost anything the player wants. GTA VI is the most ambitious game in the series so far, and fans of the franchise are taking it seriously.

A USA Today survey said one-in-five people planned on calling in sick or using paid time off to play the new video game. The survey calls the mass callouts, the “GTA Flu.”

“We’ve been waiting 13 years for this,” said Ivan Reyes. “In 13 years, we finally got it. It’s like a surreal experience honestly.”

Reyes was at a GTA VI pre-release party at Newbury Comics in the Crossgates Mall in Albany, New York, just hours before the game officially released. He said he thinks the game will be the greatest game of all time.

Around 20 fans, like Reyes, showed up at the store during the party. The comic store was playing an early release of the official GTA VI album, which features the 34 songs from the game’s soundtrack.

Fans could also participate in a raffle, which awarded GTA VI tote bags to the winners.

One fan, 25 year-old Melody Little, came to the listening party with her younger brother. She started playing GTA V when she 12 and has been playing it ever since. She even named her cat after one of the game’s main protagonists.

“GTA V came out a month before [my brother] was born. Now I’m 25 and he’s 13,” she said. “I can’t wrap my ahead around it yet.”

Little said she isn’t calling out of work but would love to if she could. “He’s got school, I’ve got work. Big plans the second I clock out,” she said.

The album officially releases on Friday, Nov. 20.