Thursday, Nov. 19, may well end up being the most unproductive day of 2026.

Grand Theft Auto VI, the latest iteration in the popular video game series, released at midnight Thursday.

The long-awaited sequel comes 13 years after the release of Grand Theft Auto V in September 2013. The often violent, role-playing video games feature large open worlds and the ability to do almost anything the player wants. GTA VI is considered the most ambitious game in the series so far, and fans of the franchise are taking it seriously.

A USA Today survey said one-in-five people planned on calling out sick or using paid time off to play the new video game. The survey called the mass callouts, the “GTA Flu.”

“We’ve been waiting 13 years for this,” Ivan Reyes said at a GTA VI pre-release party at Newbury Comics in the Crossgates Mall in Albany, New York. “In 13 years, we finally got it. It’s like a surreal experience, honestly.”

Reyes was at the event, just hours before the game officially released. He said he thinks it will be the greatest game of all time.

Around 20 fans, like Reyes, showed up at the store. to listen to an early release of the 34-song official GTA VI soundtrack. In addition to listening to the album, fans were given a small GTA VI promotional poster, and could participate in a raffle, which awarded GTA VI tote bags to the winners.

One of those winners was Fatma Labeb, a lifelong fan of the series. She was introduced to the franchise at only three years old, when her older sister put a controller in her hand and let her play the first game. She’s been hooked on the series ever since.

“I’m going to go to my boyfriend's place and we’re going to play for the next two days straight,” she said.

Labeb is most excited about the game’s realism. GTA VI is said to have the best graphics in the series so far and the map reportedly takes over 30 minutes to drive across. The relationship between the two playable main characters, Lucia and Jason, can shift based on how much intentional time the player invests in the relationship.

Lucia is the series’ first female protagonist. The actress who voiced her, Manni Perez, received a 2026 Game Awards nomination on Tuesday for Best Performance.

“The girls have always played an important protagonist in the previous stories, but now she’s the main,” Labeb said.

She hopes a female main character destigmatizes the game for female players.

“Everyone should take a chance to play GTA VI," she said. “As much as their main is going to play, they should want to play too.”

25-year-old Melody Little came to the listening party with her younger brother. She started playing GTA V when she was 12 and has been playing it ever since. She even named her cat after one of the game’s main protagonists.

“GTA V came out a month before [my brother] was born. Now I’m 25 and he’s 13,” she said. “I can’t wrap my ahead around it yet.”

According to The Wall Street Journal, Rockstar Games has amassed an estimated $10.8 billion in revenue from GTA V since its release in 2013.

Little said she isn’t calling out of work to play the latest iteration in the series, but she would love to if she and her boyfriend could.

“He’s got school, I’ve got work. Big plans the second I clock out,” she said.

The soundtrack officially releases on Friday.