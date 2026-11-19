Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Mayor Peter Marchetti rose to lead Berkshire County’s largest municipality in 2023, defeating fellow longtime city councilor John Krol. Earlier this month, Marchetti announced he will seek four more years as mayor. So far, he has no challenger.

Marchetti spoke with Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes as he gears up for the campaign. They began with a discussion of the accomplishments of Marchetti’s first term.

INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPT

Editor's note: This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

Marchetti: If we take a step back and we look at everything that we've been doing, whether it be economic development, whether it be housing, here's the white paper.

On the economic development front, we have brought Jain Americas Inc. to the city of Pittsfield. They purchased the old Conte Archive building. They are well on their way. They've hired some employees.

William Stanley Business Park Mill Town purchasing the first 4.7 acres of Site 9 — another company that does some manufacturing, looking at another parcel. It's an early conversation across the street. The BIC, the Tech Hub, Myrias Optics Inc. coming to the city of Pittsfield; the expansion out at Petricca Unistress; the doubling in size of Elegant Stitches.

We've been working on both bringing companies to Pittsfield and helping local businesses expand on the housing front. We're well on our way of of hitting 250 units of housing by the end of 2027, with more in sight. Hibbard School, Woodlawn Property, well on our way of doing additional housing, so I think we've started a lot of stuff. My dream is to have the William Stanley Business Park completely full by the end of my second term.

Landes: We're having this conversation about economic efforts at a time in America where affordability and the cost of living is overwhelmingly the number one issue.

Do you feel like it's going to be difficult to translate some of those economic wins for Pittsfield that you're taking credit for to folks who are seeing taxes go up, to seeing in general, things just cost a lot more now than they did four years ago?

Marchetti: Well, I think that's a two two part answer. The first is we're all feeling it, right?

I'm feeling it, you're feeling it, everyone else is feeling it, and it's harder to sell the wins.

We know that the only real way of providing any kind of economic tax relief to folks is by to be expanding your tax base. And one of the pieces that I'll be trying to do for a future city council meeting, and I kind of alluded to some of the points when I was talking about our economic wins at the end of the meeting, the last council meeting, we have to really articulate what a TIE and a TIF does for a business and or a housing developer. Because most cases, we get, 'hey, all you're doing is giving a tax break to a business or someone who doesn't really need it? What about us?'

We are really digging into the data. In the housing aspect of things, we're doubling what we would have got in revenue from taxing those properties, and some of it is because for those properties, tax exempt religious institution properties that are now back on the tax rolls, and on the businesses that we have provided the numbers are something like $350,000 a year to $652,000 a year, and so we have to really articulate and explain why these programs actually help. And most people feel if you give a TIF or a TIE, you're forgiving taxes and you're giving a tax break. What you're really doing is deferring the level of tax that they need to pay per year to help in the beginning with the project.

Landes: Right now, if you had to point to one thing that represents the first four years of this Marchetti experience as mayor for the city of Pittsfield, what do you think is a good example of policy or the efforts you're making to improve the city that sort of synopsizes the last four years?

Marchetti: Interestingly enough, I'd love to be able to jump at the economic development, the business wins.

I think what I would go to, which started out as bad policy, but what we're doing in terms of poverty levels in the city of Pittsfield and turning that page to look at the stuff, the camping ban introduced in 2025, as we all know, got a lot of opposition. There are some that still want to talk about how bad of a bill it was. I want to talk about the experience of everyone coming together, engaging in conversations, changing the direction, working with the board of health. I now go monthly to the first to engage in conversations, and for me, it was okay. Everyone in Pittsfield thinks there's that civil bowl to solve this problem. If there are 200 individuals that we're trying to reach, we probably need 195 solutions to be able to do that. I think that piece, as much controversy as it caused me, we were able to keep an open mind, change direction, and I think come up with much better policy.

Landes: Well, you just alluded to this. There were struggles in the first term. The panhandling bill provoked controversy. The camping ban bill provoked controversy. The discussion of the the closure of Morningside School and the possible development of the police station. As you say, there've been things that have grown out of those conversations, but do you feel like you'll have to be making up some lost ground on messaging after some of those situations became pretty testy?

Marchetti: I don't really think so. I engage in conversations with some of the people who were on the other side. How do you do that? What are we doing? How are we going there? Sure, if I turn someone off because they didn't like the direction that I was going, there may be some trust to rebuild. But I think that we have been kind of rebuilding those along the way. I think if I look at Pittsfield or I look at the national scene, I don't think there's any elected official any place that doesn't have controversy around them in some way, shape, or form, and that's part of the process. It's always better when you don't create the controversy around yourself. But let's face the facts: we're all human. I think that day-to-day, I live this life. I live for the city. I'm at all the events. I'm doing what I really believe is best, and will continue to do so.

Landes: As is somewhat predictable in Pittsfield politics, the last mayoral election cycle was full of ad hominems. It got very personal. There were a lot of personalities at play, but broadly, one of the themes was this idea that you know, given your long tenure in city government, you sort of reflect the establishment of Pittsfield, and one would imagine that cry of a new voice, and that might be something that again surfaces. I mean, when you think about that, and obviously it was not a successful way to parry your efforts last time. What do you say to that? Because you have been a public servant in the city for for a very long time now.

Marchetti: I guess new voice versus experience is is a question that folks have to answer.

I think the other piece is the door's been pretty open. You can come in, schedule a meeting with me. You may not get it the minute that you walk in the door because I may be in another meeting.

I think that the one thing that I've brought to the table is if you want to have a conversation with me, even if we know we're going to disagree, let's sit down and have the conversation.

There're a lot of people that come up and say, "Hey, I want to tell you something, but you're not going to like what I'm going to tell you." Tell me, because you may actually change my mind.

I think a lot of us get labeled. If I'm the establishment, well, I've already got everything pre-planned. I've got everything already pre-known. Facts be known. If I had it my way, we wouldn't even be talking about Morningside in a police station yet until I knew if it was even feasible and if it was even affordable. We wouldn't have had the conversation. We wouldn't have put people's lives in misery until we knew where we're at. And I don't know that we're there. We are opening bids, and the committee is going through them. If it comes back that it's not affordable, we've wasted people's lives worrying about what's going to happen. We go to Plan B, and I don't know what Plan B is. Probably housing. Let's engage in the neighborhood. But we've been clear: if this is feasible and if it is affordable, the very first thing that the designer needs to do is meet with the neighborhood and say, "What are the do's? What are the don'ts? We really want a community hub here. What do you want it to look like?" And go from there.