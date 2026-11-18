After his conviction in a bid-rigging scandal was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court last year, a once-prominent personality in New York's high-tech sector is seeking to recoup millions of dollars in legal fees.



Dr. Alain Kaloyeros the founder of the Albany NanoTech Complex and SUNY Polytechnic Institute is suing New York state for more than $13 million in reimbursement.



The Times Union's Larry Rulison recently wrote about the latest twist in a more-than-a-decade-long legal saga with WAMC's Lucas Willard.

INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPT

Editor's note: This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

Larry Rulison: He's a physicist. He's an expert in fabrication of computer chips. He got his…educated out at the University of Illinois, and came to UAlbany like maybe three decades ago, and was working in the physics department on computer chips. And then, he's been really good at getting the state and companies like IBM that make computer chips or design computer chips to do their research in Albany at the Albany NanoTech Complex. And you know, when we look at the Capital Region today, when we think of Tech Valley, I mean, you know, even though he's sort of been disgraced, he'd be on that Mount Rushmore of people that help build the Capital Region's technology economy.

Lucas Willard: So, Alain Kaloyeros made his mark with the Albany nano center, this really high-tech manufacturing and research facility that's now sort of a critical part of the Albany skyline when you drive in on I-90 or you come south down the Northway. And he had big ideas for New York State, right? He wanted to bring high tech manufacturing and semiconductor technology across the state, but for people who have been living in New York state for a little while now, they may remember the term Buffalo Billion and the Buffalo Billion scandal. And Alain Kaloyeros ended up facing state and federal charges. What can you tell me about these legal problems that Dr. K found himself in?

Larry Rulison: Sure. Yeah. Well, it was the U.S. prosecutors and the state attorney general, began investigating Alain Kaloyeros in 2015 for alleged bid rigging. And he was later charged with state and federal crimes, accusing him of basically…rigging the bidding process for these two developers that were favored by Kaloyeros and others…wanted to direct the Buffalo Billion…it was like $850 million of construction work to two upstate development firms one was in Buffalo, and one was in Syracuse. They did the work, and they did a good job actually, but it was an unfair process.

Lucas Willard: Dr. Kaloyeros was sentenced. He did serve time in a minimum security facility, but then his sentence was later vacated, all the way up to the Supreme Court, and that brings us to where we are today, where he's seeking some recoupment of all of the money that was spent on legal expenses, right? So, where is this saga now, today, in 2026?

Larry Rulison: Sure. Yeah. I mean, so think about it. If you hired an attorney to defend you in a federal trial that lasted months and months and months, and then you hired them to seek out all the appeals you would need all the way to the Supreme Court, and then let's say you won your case to the Supreme Court…imagine the legal cost. And then imagine all the legal costs of going down to trial, down the trial for like months and months and months down from Albany to Manhattan. So, over the last 10 years, Alain Kaloyeros has accumulated $13 million in legal bills and fees that he's paid out. He's had to take out loans, but he's at now he's asking the state to reimburse him for his legal fees. And so, last week he filed a lawsuit in state supreme court, asking for the state to repay those fees for him. Because, he says, he's due them because he was exonerated, and he the charges were dismissed. And so, under normal state law, if you're doing your job for the state and you get charged criminally, if you're exonerated, if you're found not guilty, they'll pay your fees because you were just doing it in the course of your job. Well, you know, the state, obviously, didn't want to pay all this time because he had been convicted, and then of course they could not foresee that he would go all the way to the Supreme Court and have it reversed, and so that all has happened, relatively, in the last 12 months, where the Department of Justice at the end had to actually drop the case, drop the charges. Kaloyeros actually pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, but it was a charge brought last December, unrelated to the case. So it, so what Alain Kaloyeros is saying is, “OK, I want to be reimbursed for my legal expenses from December 2025 all the way back to 2015,” when the criminal investigation into his activities began.

Lucas Willard: So, now, what is New York saying, that Dr. Kaloyeros is seeking all of this money in reimbursement?

Larry Rulison: Well, what happens is you're supposed to go to the attorney general, the New York State attorney general, and ask for the to be reimbursed, and I haven't confirmed that he's done that. I asked the attorney general if he has, and they won't tell us. But, it's probably pretty likely that he did that before he filed a lawsuit. It's probably likely that they have either denied him or have not answered him in terms of whether they're going to pay him or not. So, this lawsuit, I'm assuming, is the next step you would take after what you officially need to do is petition the state attorney general. The state attorney general, Letitia James would then do an investigation, figure out if this is allowed under the law or not, and then it would have to go to the state comptroller for another approval and disbursement. It's a very, it's a two-tiered process. You know, the state attorney general is an elected official, and so is the state comptroller. You cannot predict how they'll act. I mean, you can't. You know, it's not like they're under direct orders do anything. So, I think that probably Alain Kaloyeros face is a very steep hill to try to recoup this, even through the courts or through the attorney general. I mean, he has to basically prove that not only was he not guilty, but also that he was operating in good faith at the time. I mean, there's a lot of things, he probably has to meet, a lot of thresholds he has to meet that for this.