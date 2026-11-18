Sam Dingman: The Voyager 1 spacecraft, which has been in outer space for nearly five decades, has reached a new milestone. It is now one light-day away from Earth. That means it's out of the sun's reach. Annie, you spoke this afternoon with Adam Szabo, the principal investigator for the Voyager magnetometers. He works at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center.

Annie Bennett: That's right. And as some listeners may be aware, on board the Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 satellites is something called the Golden Record. It's supposed to teach anyone who finds it what humanity and earth are all about. Well, actually let's let Adam explain. All of the sounds here are included in the golden record, which has been floating through space since 1977:

(Sounds from Golden Record)

Dingman: NASA’s record-breaking Voyager 1 reached a distance of one light-day from Earth earlier this morning; that's more than 16 billion miles away. The spacecraft is now so far away that a single call home will take 24 hours to reach us. Annie spoke with Adam, who's been on the Voyager team since 1988, about the mission's significance and what this milestone means.

INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPT

Editor's note: This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

Adam Szabo: A light-day is not a time unit; it's a distance unit. It corresponds to 16 billion miles. Okay, so how do you conceptualize? It's really far, okay. But how far is really far? For light, it takes 24 hours to cover the distance. Now, the sunlight from the sun to Earth takes eight minutes to get here. It takes 24 hours, not minutes, 24 hours, for the same light to reach Voyagers. And so ever since we've been out there and measuring, so the magnetic field, like my instrument is measuring, is actually not coming from the sun. It's coming from some other star we don't know.

Annie Bennett: Gotcha.

Szabo: So, for the first time, we can tell that star stuff we are measuring.

Bennett: And NASA says that Voyager 1 is continuing to send back data. What data are we actually still getting from it right now?

Szabo: So, as we are going further and further away, we are running out of power from that distance. So, you cannot power anything with solar panels. We have a little bit of plutonium on board. Well, we've been flying for decades, and even plutonium doesn't last forever. My instrument, a magnetometer, and a plasma waves instrument that can determine variations in the magnetic field, and also based on that, the density of electrons. On Voyager 2, we have a little bit more power, so we have a third instrument on, that's a cosmic ray detector, which measures the highest energy particles, what we call galactic cosmic rays.

Bennett: And what's the significance of that data?

Szabo: Our understanding of the interaction of our heliosphere with the local interstellar medium depends on what the conditions are out there. Now the galactic cosmic rays - they are energetic enough that a good number of them make it here into all the way to Earth. And so it's probably one of the reasons why we had DNA mutations, and so it was probably a reason for evolution.

Bennett: So, one of the things that we're getting to analyze are the rays that probably influenced evolution and are continuing to influence evolution. Yes, that is so interesting. And how has Voyager transformed our understanding of the outer planets and their moons?

Szabo: So, we had very little information of the outer planets. Jupiter and Saturn - we had some pictures from Pioneer 10 and 11, but very limited. And we had no pictures from Uranus and Neptune. We had only current-based telescope images that just showed it as a dot. We knew it was a bluish-turquoise dot for both Uranus and Neptune, and that's all we knew. The Voyagers went up close and took close-up pictures, measurements. So we found interesting things like Jupiter's moon Io, which has volcanic eruptions, and we captured one. I mean that was completely unexpected. Now, Jupiter and Saturn – we did not want to ever land on the surface because it's gas; it's not solid. But the moons circling around Jupiter and Saturn; those actually could even harbor life. They even have liquid oceans, and so the question is, what does it look like? What protection do they get?

So, for me, currently the most exciting thing is that we discovered in the magnetic field measurements in interstellar space, where we would have figured that finally we are free of the sun's influence, it turns out we still see jumps, shock waves, pressure pulses going through the local interstellar medium, and we were wondering, “Oh, where did these shocks come from? Do we see things coming from other stars?” And then we realized, “Nope, it's still the sun.” I want to convey that this is an absolutely exciting mission, and so some of the NASA missions, as you can see, takes a lifetime to carry it through fruition. Luckily, others take a little bit less time, but I want to convey that this is not the only NASA mission that is exciting. We have, since '77, we launched other ones that are equally exciting in different manner in different regions. So, I want to encourage people to be excited and join us in the everlasting search for new information at NASA.