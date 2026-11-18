Round Lake Mayor Gary Putnam waited too long to file for reelection, which meant that on Election Day, Round Lake residents had to submit their mayoral votes by write-in. Now, for the first time since 2017, the village will have new leadership.

Also this hour...



A Hudson Valley nurse tells us about a situation she and many other colleagues are facing: they're technically full-time employees, but they're not getting as many hours as they expected. Some are having to take on additional jobs to make ends meet.

A final round of recommendations from the Horse Racing Fire Safety and Prevention Committee, which formed earlier this year after a barn fire killed 17 horses in Saratoga.

New restrictions on gender-affirming care are creating confusion and fear for New York state officials, doctors, and transgender patients.

A look at the "Golden Record" - a physical document of American culture that's been hurtling through the galaxy for nearly 50 years.

All that and more on this Nov. 18 edition of "Northeast Notebook."