WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.
Northeast Notebook 11/18/26: Nurse pay cuts, a write-in mayor, and the Golden Record
Round Lake Mayor Gary Putnam waited too long to file for reelection, which meant that on Election Day, Round Lake residents had to submit their mayoral votes by write-in. Now, for the first time since 2017, the village will have new leadership.
Also this hour...
- A Hudson Valley nurse tells us about a situation she and many other colleagues are facing: they're technically full-time employees, but they're not getting as many hours as they expected. Some are having to take on additional jobs to make ends meet.
- A final round of recommendations from the Horse Racing Fire Safety and Prevention Committee, which formed earlier this year after a barn fire killed 17 horses in Saratoga.
- New restrictions on gender-affirming care are creating confusion and fear for New York state officials, doctors, and transgender patients.
- A look at the "Golden Record" - a physical document of American culture that's been hurtling through the galaxy for nearly 50 years.
All that and more on this Nov. 18 edition of "Northeast Notebook."