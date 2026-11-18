Mayor-elect Mark Marion started his tour of the small Saratoga County village in an empty auditorium that was once the center of a Methodist summer camp.

“My daughters took part in a drama camp that's been it's been going on now for I think 16 years, and yeah, my one older daughter started the second year that of the camp, and yes, this is a very special place. Spent a lot of time here,” said Marion.

Light seeped through orange and green stained-glass windows. There was no heating or air conditioning. The Davis Ferry Tracker Organ in the front of the auditorium was registered as a National Historic Landmark in 2017.

It’s a special place for Marion, a registered Democrat, who sees the space as a key part of the village’s future.

“A significant amount of money needs to go into this place to preserve it. You know, the building is, you know, 130 years old. The organ is 130 years old, and we had a study performed by some professional engineers that worked with the preservation of, you know, landmark buildings. I think that was done about six seven years ago, and it's a pretty hefty price tag to do all the work that would need to be done,” said Marion.

Countless cats roamed the narrow streets of the village, where colorful homes are nestled close to one another. Round Lake, home to just 850 or so residents, is a tight-knit community that Marion said he honored to lead, focusing first on village finances. But it's not lost on him that he became mayor in less-than-conventional fashion.

Outgoing Mayor Gary Putnam has served as village mayor since 2017. But he missed the May 26 deadline to get his name on the ballot, meaning there were no official candidates listed on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Less than a month before the election, Putnam emailed village residents saying he’d serve another two-year term if elected, and on Oct. 26 he endorsed Marion.

Marion has lived in the village for 22 years and served on the village’s tree committee as well as the zoning board.

He received 174 write-in votes, the most of any candidate.

“I started thinking about it back in June, and Gary announced, I believe it was in September, that he was not going to be on the ballot because he did not submit his petition to be on the ballot on time, so that there was. And he mentioned that, hey, if someone wanted to step up, that you know he would be willing to step aside. But then at some point, he had a change of heart. But I had people ask me to run,” said Marion.

Putnam received 114 votes. He did not immediately return a request for comment.

Of a total 314 votes cast in the village election, five residents received just a single vote.

13 votes were cast for non-eligible individuals.

Village Historian Scott Rigney was among that single-vote cohort.

“I actually went around door to door and said not to vote for me. So yeah,” said Rigney.

Standing outside the village post office, Rigney says he’s looking forward to working with the incoming mayor.

“I voted for Mark Marion because, well, I know that he was actually the only person at the time that was kind of interested in being the mayor elect. I would say that nothing against actually our past mayor now Gary. He's done a great job. I think that it was known that Mark was interested in running,” said Rigney.

Patty Ruggles has lived in or near the village for most of her life. She moved back after some time away 26 years ago. She had missed the election and hadn’t been able to check who had won, though said she would have voted for Marion.

“He was my pick because it seemed our previous mayor couldn't even remember to put papers in at the right time for him to run again. So how much how much interest does Gary really have for the village,” said Ruggles.

Marion said no matter how he's come into office, his goals are in line with what a lot of leaders are hoping to achieve. Specifically, he says, he’d like to try and make living in the village more affordable.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase in the cost of housing. Which, you know, is good and bad. It’s nice for people who are selling their homes if they can make some money but it’s made it difficult to get back into the village,” said Marion.