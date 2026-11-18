A June barn fire in Saratoga Springs killed 17 horses, and injured another four. Following the blaze, a commission was formed to generate a series of recommendations for local and state leaders as well as barn owners to help prevent similar tragedies.

WAMC’s Sam Dingman spoke with Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Aaron Shellow-Lavine to go over the commission’s final recommendations.

INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPT

Editor's note: This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

Sam Dingman: So, Aaron, before you get into the latest recommendations, refresh our memories on this fire in June. It sort of rocked the local community, right?

Aaron Shellow-Lavine: Right. So, I mean, Saratoga Springs is as about a horse community as one can find probably anywhere in the world. With, you know, the historic track in many people's backyards. 17 horses died in this early morning, it was at 2:30am, you know, huge response within minutes. Just a total loss. Total loss is the actual phrase that I was told a number of times in actually reporting on it. 17 horses is just a huge shock to not just the folks who actually own the horses, but to the whole community that relies on the track, not just for income, but for the summer tourism season. Harness racing at the casino itself was canceled in the short term. Very important to note: this wasn't a fire at Saratoga Racecourse, which a lot of people, when they think of horse racing at Saratoga, that's where they think of, it wasn't there. This is really pertaining to the Saratoga Casino Hotel. It was one of their barns, and then within days of that, there was a memorial service. There were a couple moments of silences held for those horses and the people impacted at a couple city council meetings. And then we saw the Horseracing Fire Safety and Prevention Committee created with a series of stakeholders from the industry, from state leaders, from local leaders, that sort of thing, really coming together to try and come up with some preventative solutions.

Dingman: Which they have been doing since the summer, as I understand it, and they, just this week, released their fourth and final set of recommendations. What is included?

Shellow-Lavine: So, this final slate is all focused on education. It's all of the things that you might think would be no-brainers, but they're not no-brainers until you know them, pretty much, is what I've been getting from sort of doing a couple of conversations about this. So, among these recommendations: fire safety training for all track personnel, employees, racing participants, and staff. Those should be done in multiple languages. People who work at these tracks speak all sorts of languages. They should also be specific based on people's roles at the tracks. We should see barn fire evacuation drills done biannually at a minimum. Tracks need to have fire safety committees that meet monthly. Also, training local first responders to work with horses, training track employees to work within a fire. So, firefighters showing up to a scene probably don't know the best way to approach a horse while there's also a fire happening. Again, it's those no-brainer things that, you know, you’ve got to just talk through them, say them out loud. Also, in these in these recommendations, we saw fire safety reporting policies at tracks and safeguards to protect those who report those fire hazards from retaliation. The recommendation says ideally the reporting process could be anonymous. So, I spoke with Rita Manna, who is the CEO of Hedge Systems Incorporated. They're an organization that could be one of the places that is providing some of those educational materials to tracks across the state. She's actually a survivor of a really tragic barn fire in Westchester County more than two decades ago that saw 30 horses killed in the blaze. So, you know, again, she's one of the folks that could be producing some of those educational materials. Take a listen to what she said about that:

Rita Manna: 70% of barn fires, and that's all types of agriculture, whether it's a dairy barn or it's a chicken farm or if it's a horse facility or a racing facility like Saratoga, 70% of those are caused by negligence by us humans. And that means electrical fires or HVAC explosions, things of that nature. But wildfires, you know, acts of God - they're a lot less likely to happen, so that means that 70% of these fires can actually be prevented.

Dingman: We were mentioning, Aaron, that this is the fourth and final slate of recommendations, but there have been previous dispatches from the committee. Tell us what was contained in those.

Shellow-Lavine: Right. So, we saw recommendations like mandating fire-resistant treatment to barn structures built after 1890. So, I mean, a lot of catching up to do for some facilities.

Dingman: Implying continued use of some 19th-century facilities.

Shellow-Lavine: Exactly. Fire barriers in barns larger than 5,500 square feet. Fire suppression systems in barns, so we're talking sprinklers or misting systems. They also called for specialized fire detection systems for barns. Normal household battery-operated smoke detectors just won’t cut it. They also want to store mobility devices outside of barns. So I mean, we're seeing more and more commonly those lithium batteries just going up. Again, it's the no-brainer kind of stuff. Storing combustible materials outside of the barn and setting standards for moisture levels in hay. The Saratoga fire this past summer is believed to have been started from just really dry hay being piled up in the attic of the barn. Also, again, really no-brainer - labeling barn structures visibly by letter or number in contrasting colors on the outside. So when firefighters show up, they know that they're going to, you know, barn X, Y, or Z. They also want to see annual walkthrough of facilities with local first responders, so they know where they're going when they show up, and also to establish a general racetrack emergency action plan.

Dingman: I have to say, Aaron, as you've been mentioning, a lot of this stuff seems, you know, sort of obvious, but obviously, it often takes tragedies like this to get these measures written down on paper and implemented. What happens next? Are we going to see these things go into effect?

Shellow-Lavine: Right. So again, the solutions also appear to be sort of no-brainers. Sarah Burger, who is one of two city of Saratoga Springs representatives on the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors, she really jumped on sort of piloting this committee immediately in the aftermath of the fire. She said it's hypothetically now just in the hands of the New York State Gaming Commission to move on these recommendations. The commission's position is that they have the authority to essentially just impose many of these recommendations over registered track barns. Take a listen to what she had to say:

Sarah Burger: I think the law may be there for them to do that. I don't know if others agree with that, but regardless of whether or not there are gaps in the law, we cannot use that as an excuse to further delay. You know, horses do not choose where they get to live, and first responders do not get to choose what type of fire they're walking into, and what the situation may be. You know, we have to do our best as the government to protect our people, our property, and our animals.

Shellow-Lavine: And so, we're not done. According to Burger, she says that there are a couple of items that they still want to specifically come back and discuss. And then, you know, the committee won't necessarily be disbanded. There's always future potential to come back and talk about things that they haven't even thought to talk about. But on the immediate list, Burger says they want to potentially review actual individual appliances and manufacturers, so actual products that may or may not be approved by the committee to be in barns. And then they also want to, like we mentioned before, review some apps to be able to have specialized educational materials for specific facilities across the state.