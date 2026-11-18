For months, WAMC has been following a series of stories unfolding at Columbia Memorial Hospital, in Hudson, New York.

Earlier this week, WAMC's Sam Dingman spoke to a nurse who works at Columbia Memorial, Caitlin Sarubbi. Sarubbi is a recent graduate of the nursing program at Columbia-Greene Community College.

Sarubbi said she was hired at Columbia Memorial as a full-time nurse back in April. But, like a lot of employees at the hospital, she's paid hourly, and she's not being given full-time hours.

According to Sarubbi, a full-time workload is three 12-hour shifts per week. Sarubbi said there have been some weeks where she hasn't even gotten part-time hours.

On top of this, according to Sarubbi, sometimes she comes in for a 12-hour shift, only to be sent home early.

"I was actually scheduled 3 to 7 while I was at the hospital," she said. "I was texted right before at — I think it was 12:59, and the deadline is supposed to be 1. And they were like, 'Nope, you're canceled. You'll be leaving at 3.'"

Sarubbi said that full-time employees are ostensibly required to work two weekend shifts a month. But they get paid extra for those shifts - Sarubbi said it can be as much as six dollars an hour extra. Sarubbi said at one point, she went seven weekends without getting any weekend shifts.

When Sarubbi started back in April, if she had shifts that were canceled or shortened, she didn't get paid for that time. She said as time went on, she was building paid time off, where the more hours she worked, she accrued vacation time. Over the summer, when her shifts would get canceled or shortened, she could use that vacation pay to cover the gaps, but now she has burned through all of her accrued vacation time.

Sarubbi has a theory which is shared by many other employees who this is happening to about why this is happening. She thinks it has to do with Columbia Memorial's plans to downsize. They've applied for a re-classification to become something called a "Critical Access Facility." That means they would be able to get higher reimbursement rates for Medicare and Medicaid patients. It also means they have to drastically reduce their inpatient bed count - from over 100 to 25.

In previous reporting, Columbia Memorial spokespeople have said that this plan won't involve layoffs.

Sarubbi, meanwhile, has two other part-time jobs - she kept a job she had previously as a pharmacy tech at another hospital, and found a per diem nursing gig doing IV infusions. But she never knows how much time she can promise those jobs because of this scheduling uncertainty at Columbia Memorial. She also said she can't afford to quit Columbia Memorial. Her tuition at the Columbia Greene Community College nursing school was covered as part of an employment agreement.

"I'm also tied into this hospital through a school contract, so I'm required to work there for two years as a full-time employee unless I want to pay my tuition back to them, which I cannot afford to do at this moment due to not getting shifts, so I kind of can't get a job anywhere else at the moment," she said. "So, that's kind of the difficulty that I'm having at this point. I can't really leave because I can't afford to leave."

WAMC reached out to Columbia Memorial for comment. In an emailed statement, a spokesperson with Albany Med Health System, the parent company of Columbia Memorial, said the hospital determines staffing levels based on “patient volumes, operational needs, and professional organization recommendations. As clinical needs, volumes, and operations change, we adjust scheduled shifts and additional hours in accordance with the collective bargaining agreement and general employee guidelines.”