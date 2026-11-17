On New Year’s Day, a fire started at a condo in Poughkeepsie. Now the resident is suing the homeowner’s association board and management company for the complex, whom he blames for the fire.

Robert Evans is suing the Riverview Condos homeowner’s association board of managers (HOA) and the condo’s management company, J&J Management Services. In his lawsuit, filed in Dutchess County Supreme Court in June, Evans alleges that the fire started because of unsafe conditions, including a hot-water-heater that was not properly maintained, and a failure to provide smoke detectors and appropriate sprinkler systems.

In court documents, David Cabaniss, attorney for the defendants, denied all allegations.

But Evans said he feels he’s been victimized twice—once by the fire and again by what he says is a total lack of communication by the HOA and management company about subsequent repairs. Plus, he says, he is continuing to pay the common fees, even though he can't live in the condo after the fire.

“Right now, I’m paying $518 in common fees. That's a lot of money. When they don't have nothing. No clubhouse. No pool. Nothing. Without even living there since [January] first. I haven't stopped. It's in these bylaws. That's another thing. Anybody who wants to buy a condo, they better look finely at those bylaws,” Evans said.

Evans is not the only person who’s leveling complaints. Carolyn Scott lives in the next building over and told WAMC in October she’s been complaining to the HOA and management company as well, although she has not joined the lawsuit.

“The fact that they're charging almost $5,000, assessing that to us. We went eight months without water, okay? We have no heat on now. I got the oven going now just to get the place warm. We still don't have any heat. And for eight months, we didn't even have water. None. No water,” Scott said.

Scott said her son and members of her church have helped her during this period, but she says she had to walk across the property to get water for months.

Scott had her oven open, warming the home and still had the water jugs sitting underneath her table.

Scott and Evans’ attorney said the $5,000 dollars is for the management company, because the company said there is no more financial reserves to do any of the repairs.

The HOA Board, J&J, and their attorney, David Cabannis, did not respond to requests for comment, which outlined specific claims listed in the lawsuit.

The residents' plight has garnered the attention of city leaders. Poughkeepsie Common Councilmember Ernest Henry attended the latest meeting with the HOA and management company. Henry said he was dismayed at the complaints he heard from residents, many of whom are senior citizens.

“There’s no reason why a property that that people pay management fees to have a roof that has holes in it, no heat in the apartment. That's substandard stuff. And these people are paying prime money every month to make sure that these things are in order,” Henry said after the meeting.

Evans is suing for financial damages for pain and suffering from the New Year's fire.