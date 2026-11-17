WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.
Northeast Notebook 11/17/26: NY state police drama, BESS, and Albany budget compromises
New testing has confirmed that Thomas Jefferson fathered children with Sally Hemings. On today's show, one of their descendants talks about what their relationship says about American identity - both past and present.
Also this hour...
- After the New York state police superintendent announced his retirement, many expected Gov. Kathy Hochul to appoint Columbia County Sheriff Jackie Salvatore as his replacement. So far, that hasn't happened.
- New York set ambitious goals for land and water conservation, following Biden-era federal guidelines. New reporting reveals the state is making very slow progress towards its targets.
- A potential tax hike compromise emerges in Albany's ongoing push to approve a budget ahead of a looming deadline.
- Hudson Valley communities are watching closely as plans for battery energy storage systems spread across the region. Supporters say they're a valuable clean energy resource - but the facilities can also cause dangerous fires.
All that and more on this Nov. 17 edition of Northeast Notebook.