New testing has confirmed that Thomas Jefferson fathered children with Sally Hemings. On today's show, one of their descendants talks about what their relationship says about American identity - both past and present.

Also this hour...



After the New York state police superintendent announced his retirement, many expected Gov. Kathy Hochul to appoint Columbia County Sheriff Jackie Salvatore as his replacement. So far, that hasn't happened.

New York set ambitious goals for land and water conservation, following Biden-era federal guidelines. New reporting reveals the state is making very slow progress towards its targets.

A potential tax hike compromise emerges in Albany's ongoing push to approve a budget ahead of a looming deadline.

Hudson Valley communities are watching closely as plans for battery energy storage systems spread across the region. Supporters say they're a valuable clean energy resource - but the facilities can also cause dangerous fires.

All that and more on this Nov. 17 edition of Northeast Notebook.