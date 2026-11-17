After Friday’s national ground stop, dozens of flights were cancelled at Albany International Airport throughout the weekend. WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Aaron Shellow-Lavine spoke with the airport’s CEO Stephen Clark about the stoppage’s impact on the local transportation hub…

Stephen Clark: Yeah, well, I think first and foremost, it's not mass chaos that you might assume. You know, quite honestly, at first it was trying to understand what was going on. Right, we we didn't really have a ton of indication at the local level, and neither did our airline partners or even our air traffic control partners. Right, we just knew that that you know there was a full ground stop for safety, and you know what we did immediately was we put into an action our emergency operations center. So, our airport has a very robust incident command structure and system in place. Heaven forbid for any type of incident or event such as this, and we activated that, brought the right people into the room, and we started trying to understand what was going on. And you know, to take you into the room a little bit, there, you know, we've got not only is it you know myself, but as well as our airport leadership team, but it's also our partners from TSA, it's our airline partners, you know, it's all the folks that we need to help operate the airport and keep them all informed of what's going on in that incident command structure. And you know, the very early going was just trying to you know trying to get everybody on the same page. This is where we're at. You know, we were responding to media partners with the information we had, which candidly wasn't a lot. We just knew that it was a full ground stop, and flights were impacted. As the evening burned on for all of us, you know, it was it was pretty apparent that the operation, you know, for the airlines wasn't going to just immediately flip a switch, right? And that's probably the one big thing most folks would, you know, may not even understand is you know even a limited two or three or four hour, you know, stop has just this massive rippling effect down line, and the fact that this went on for even longer than that, you know, and so for us, you know, we continue working it. We our focus is obviously on the safety of, you know, ourselves and as well as our guests that are in the facility, and working with all the partners to understand what's going on, and as as flights started canceling, it was making sure getting folks you know off the campus as efficiently as possible.

Aaron Shellow-Lavine: So you know, walk me through that Friday night. How many flights get canceled into Saturday, into Sunday? Today we had no flight cancelations linked to Friday's events, right?

Clark: Yeah, correct. Yeah, if there's any cancelations out there today, I'm taking a peek yet, but it certainly is unrelated at this point. I think the operation is recovered, so I'll tell you, Friday night or Friday as a total, 50% of the flights that were scheduled to depart. So about 2025 flights were canceled just off the go, and then on Saturday, almost the same, actually, just a few more in percentage base were canceled as well as that operation was recovering. Right, so making sure the airlines were getting their crews in the right place, the airplanes, you know, that's that downline effect. It takes a couple of days to kind of catch back up, and so and Sunday yesterday was very minimal, minimal cancelations.

Shellow-Lavine: Were you seeing anything glitching, or I'm not sure a better way to put it on your end before you got that ground order, or were things sort of moving as they would normally on a on a Friday afternoon?

Clark: Yeah, it felt like a normal Friday afternoon for most of us. I mean, on the airport side, you know, I don't have a radar scope here in my office. I've got plenty of other airplanes in here, but I don't have that yet. Maybe I should request that, but you know, for all for all intents and purposes, it felt like a normal Friday. You know, I'm you know our air traffic control partners were the ones that you know they notified us that hey, this is a nationwide ground stop. This is what's going on. But you know, our visibility into what they saw on their scopes or you know what they're hearing on their end was very limited. There is a nationwide call that we can listen in on to try to understand as they were troubleshooting. But the primary focus was you know there were still you know thousands of aircraft in the air and making sure that they could move them around safely. And then you know the other thing too as well is you know there was no stoppage for military flights or for medevac flights, right? Because you know, even here in the capital region, we have a lot of medical flights that come in and out of here. You know, it's obviously a critical function, and so those still had to move. Those aircraft still had to move, and so the system was, you know, trying to just kind of navigate the situation, not really trying to see anything else. It was just focus on the safety, focus on moving people, and then we'll get to the other day and play for a better day.

Shellow-Lavine: There must have just been a number of spinning plates that you had to balance that I can't even begin to count. From my perspective, you know the issue of you can't get any planes off of the ground. How does that adjust the way that you're getting planes coming in. Is there sort of a different dance that you have to do? Because I've flown a bunch. You know, planes go out and then new planes come in to those to those gates. What did that look like?

Clark: Yeah. So I literally in the operations control or the emergency operations center. Excuse me. You know, we have a map of all of the gates and we're. You know, playing out different scenarios. You know, one of the things that we have, you know, a benefit of here being in Albany is we can serve as a diversion point for other aircraft. Even my first day, you know, just a little less than two months ago, we had multiple international diversions. You know, several 100 passengers that we were able to accommodate. We have a plan for that, and the team, you know, they just execute this every single day. They execute on this type of thing, and so we were ready for international diversions. We were ready for domestic diversions. We didn't end up seeing any of those. Most of them were absorbed into the major metroplexes, but we were ready nevertheless. So you know, for us, there was minimal impacts on the gating side, but we were ready for whatever could have been thrown at us.

Shellow-Lavine: Talk to me a little bit about the actual effort. You know, you mentioned it a little bit ago. The effort to get folks out of the airport. I mean, just the process of even announcing, "Hey, you're not taking off tonight. Let's get you home, or get you back to a hotel if you're not from Albany, the capital region, what was the actual physical process of seeing everybody essentially what I would assume clear out of the airport?

Clark: it was really quiet when I left here around 1030 that night. I'll tell you, our airline partners get the lion's share of the credit here, right? They're the ones that, as soon as the ground stop was in place. Started working with our guests to you know figure out paths for them whether they were going to wait a day or two, cancel their trips, and so they dealt with that in an amazing way and and very efficiently on the airport side. Then it became for us of making you know as folks were leaving the building and getting back to their vehicles or getting into Ubers, Lyft, you know, whatever it was, it was just moving them safely. And so, you know, for us, the the first and most important thing was just presence, right? So, you know, we're we're very close with our Albany County sheriffs. You know, they were out in the facilities, walking around, making sure folks knew that they were safe, right? In a situation like this, where we don't really exactly know what's going on, why it's happening. You know, you can read all you know different headlines all over the world about what might be going on. But at the end of the day, when you're in the facility and you're traveling and you're already stressed out, our focus is on just keeping you safe. And so, by having our sheriffs out there in a visible presence, also having our team member, our our operations and our public safety folks, you know, out in out and about in the concourses and the terminals, just trying to be there to answer questions. You know, there's not a lot we can do when we can't get you out of here, but we can keep you safe while you're here, and we can try to give you as much information as we can. And you know, even for us on the airport side, you know, we pushed out communication into local media partners, even on our social media, pretty much every 30 minutes through the early parts of that, you know, as we were trying to figure things out, and so, you know, that's really what we were focused on.

Shellow-Lavine: What do you make of the explanation of of sort of what created this cascading effect that a fiber optic cable was put in when maybe we weren't prepared for that kind of thing to go in, and you know, what do you make of that explanation? And what do we know can be done to either insulate this airport from that kind of thing, or is it just when there's a national ground stop, there's a national ground stop.

Clark: This this certainly was an unprecedented event, right? I mean, this is only the third time in U.S. history that we've had a full ground stop, but you know there's been ground stops before for weather, air traffic control delays. You know many of us if we travel a lot, we sometimes get snarled in those too. And I think you know we could have multiple conjectures about what happened and why it happened. And at the end of the day, that's not our focus, right? Our focus is on what can we do to ensure that we're ready to respond if heaven forbid it happens, and then working with our lawmakers, both here, you know, in the capital region, but also in Washington, to make sure that we're building a robust air traffic control system. Right? You know, I've had an opportunity to meet with our traffic controllers since coming here multiple times and talking to them about the systems and things that they need to be successful. So when I can go be an advocate for them in Washington, you know we're doing the best we can, and you know this is a dated system, right? Everybody knows air traffic control is a dated system, but it's an improving system, and aviation, you know, despite you know headaches and heartburn, you know, and things that happen like this or any other delays that folks, you know, experience. This is you know a safe system. It is a system that functions and is efficient, and it's getting. We want to make it better, and everybody in this industry wants the same thing.

Shellow-Lavine: So then, you know, I will leave it here with this question. As far as, you know, give me a specific, you know, things that you and your team either learned from Friday's events and the subsequent days of trying to get things back into a role, or you know things that you'd like to see come out of either Albany or Washington D.C. to help either prevent or better support you know smaller, more mid-sized I guess international airports like the one we've got here in Albany.

Clark: Sure. Yeah. I mean, honestly, it's the small things, right? We we know as an industry, the air traffic control systems is being modernized, is being updated, right? There's tons of projects out there. The you know the FAA publishes all the projects they're doing on a map that's live updated. You can see it. We certainly benefited from you know here as well in some of those projects, and those are going to continue. I think the thing that we will take away from this end, we're going to have a full debrief on our side to make sure we're you know ready for the next thing that could come. Is the small, never forget the small stuff, right? And and the most important thing that we can we can say about this situation was this is this is our these are our people within our region. These are our neighbors, these are our friends, and we can never forget that yes, there might be a system issue, but these are people issues as well. These are people who are traveling, you know, for vacation. They're going to heaven forbid a funeral. Maybe they're starting a new job, and we can never forget that we have to be there to serve that need as well. And you know, I'm really proud of our team here in Albany. We didn't forget that we were out there, we were visible. But it's always that reminder that even if it's a weather delay because of a snowstorm or something else, we can't forget that these are that these are our neighbors and our you know our friends and family traveling.