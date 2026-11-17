New York state has a more than 2.2-million-acre conservation gap.

That’s according to Adirondack Explorer reporter Gwendolyn Craig, who recently reported on the state’s efforts to conserve 30 percent of its lands and waters by 2030.

That means the state has to protect 700,00 acres annually to meet its so-called “30 by 30” goal.

WAMC’s Lucas Willard spoke with Gwendolyn to learn more.

INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPT

Editor's note: This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

Gwendolyn Craig: The 30% is based off of, actually sort of a United Nations understanding. So, lots of countries have come together and decided that this is sort of a key benchmark to protect 30% of the world's lands and waters. And former President Joe Biden signed on to that and planned to do that for the United States as well. That was one of the first things that President Donald Trump rescinded, and so the country is not participating in that effort. But New York has gone ahead and said, “We would like to set our own conservation goals for the state.” Nine other states have also made similar commitments, and that's where we are. We're seeing states decide what counts as conserved, and again, the overall goal is to…various reasons to do this. There's the idea of protecting open space keeping wildlife corridors accessible for wildlife, keeping more undeveloped land for future generations, and then also the climate mitigation that having those open space protections can lead to.

Lucas Willard: So, the 30x30 goal is very ambitious. There are a variety of ways that states like New York, like Vermont, and other states can meet those goals. But what are some of the main strategies? I mean, we've seen in New York land trades, for example, we've seen big steps that the state has taken working out details with private landowners. There are a lot of steps that the state can take here, but what are some of the ways that New York has focused its efforts to help protect both land and water resources.

Gwendolyn Craig: Yes, so I think the biggest two strategies that are considered permanently protected land and water is we're seeing conservation easements or various easements in which the development rights are sold, and, you know, no matter who the owner future owner is, that land will be protected. The other way is obviously state land acquisition. Not all states take this route. I've discovered in my reporting on this, it seems Vermont relies a lot more on land trusts to do this kind of work. New York does as well, but New York usually works with land trusts with the anticipation of purchasing it for state land. And so, we have obviously in the Adirondacks the Forest Preserve, and in the Catskills the Forest Preserve. So, those are the two sort of permanent protections. Our state specifically counts things like persistent protections, it's called, and those are mostly…there's some coastal protections like blue zones, and then there's wetland regulations they're counting. So any state regulated wetland, and then we have some forestry tax law abatement program properties that it's also counting.

Lucas Willard: One of the people that you spoke with for this story is Thomas Duffus. He's the vice president and the northeast representative of the Conservation Fund. He's formerly a conservation guy under former Governor George Pataki. He has experience with the Adirondack Land Trust. He's had a long career in working in land acquisition and preservation efforts, and he, in your piece, called the goals unachievable, this 30x30 goal. Why is Tom Duffus saying that New York is just having a very, very hard time, an almost impossible time of meeting this 30x 30 goal?

Gwendolyn Craig: Yeah, so he has a very interesting seat right now. He works a lot with Maine and with New York, and both have their own separate challenges with protecting land. And so, Maine, he was saying, doesn't have the money to protect more land, whereas New York has the funds in place. It's the acquisition and easement process that he was concerned about has been a slog, and we've heard that from many land trusts over the last several years have particularly drummed up their advocacy to change the process and streamline it. There's lots of different appraisals, review processes. The state attorney general's office is involved. We have seen how the state does not purchase title insurance for state acquisitions. All of that is starting to change. We're seeing some acknowledgement from the state agencies that this process has sort of been bogged down, and they're working on, now, one, hiring more people to staff these things, but also kind of having multiple review processes happen at the same time, which you know, when we spoke to Josh Clague at the DEC, who's chief of the Bureau of Forest Preserve and Conservation, he was saying like, “We've made some progress and we think we're going to be able to streamline that better.” We'll have to see because the state's track record for land purchases and easements has been pretty low over the last few years compared to under Governor George Pataki, who really purchased thousands and thousands. Last year we only saw about 6,000 acres acquired, and we're looking at, you know, trying to purchase 700,000 a year. So looking at those numbers, I think we'll have to see. But obviously, the state, like we said before, is start starting to rely on some more persistent protections. So, it'll be interesting to see how we close the gap over the next few years.