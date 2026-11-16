Times Union's Dan Clark discusses how gains made by Working Families Party will impact NY politics

The "blue wave" that carried Democrats to victory across the country also buoyed the smaller, progressive Working Families Party.

In New York, hundreds of thousands of voters supported WFP-endorsed candidates. It was enough to help flip seats in the state legislature and boost the status of the minor party that began in New York nearly three decades ago.

Times Union staff writer and Capitol Confidential author Dan Clark wrote about how the gains will impact the Empire State's political landscape. He spoke with WAMC's Lucas Willard.

INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPT

Editor's note: This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

Dan Clark: So, the WFP got the most votes of the third parties this year for the first time ever, and these aren't … every single party … does not qualify for the ballot. You have to earn a certain number of votes every two years to remain on the ballot as a party that's automatically there. So, usually, the Conservative Party outperforms the WFP, and usually it's not all that close of a vote. This year the WFP just blew the Conservative Party out of the water with their number of votes, so they're going to move up to row C on the ballot, and as it implies, that is the third place behind Democrats, Republicans. So, that spot that's been held by the Conservative Party for so long is just going to swap with the WFP, and there's not necessarily an advantage to that, but if I'm a voter, I'm going to see that party first, and maybe that'll make me more likely to choose it.

Lucas Willard: And how did Gerry Kassar, at the head of the Conservative Party, take that one?

Dan Clark: You know, honestly, he was pretty gracious about it. He acknowledged that they…done a good job organizing, is essentially what it is. They've really tried to build their party over the last eight years since former Governor Cuomo and the state legislature enacted some rules that made it a little bit harder for them to appear on the ballot.

Lucas Willard: Right. And can you explain some of those rule? Because that really does come down to having a higher threshold of support to actually remain on the ballot.

Dan Clark: Yes. So, the previous rule was that you would have to, as a party, get at least 50,000 votes to remain automatically on the ballot, as a party. The rules enacted in 2020 raised it to 130,000 votes, so no small amount. And in 2018, the Working Families Party got 114,000 votes, so there was this question at the time as to whether the WFP was going to be able to get the number of votes to remain automatically on the ballot. The first test was that year in 2020, and Joe Biden, at the time, he was the Working Families Party nominee in New York. He got more than enough votes for the party. Then it went to 2022, the governor's race, that was really the real test because we know turnout is lower in those midterm years.

Lucas Willard: And that governor's race was very tough for Governor Hochul. She was elected, but it was a closer race than many Democrats would have liked to see.

Dan Clark: Very much so, but she still got enough Working Families Party votes for the party to remain on the ballot. And since then, that party has just tried to organize, especially in the Hudson Valley, especially in New York City, places like Brooklyn and Manhattan, where they know there are voters who want a different option. They don't want to participate in this establishment politics anymore, and that's becoming a trending theme that you see also among major parties that are splitting amongst themselves, of voters saying, “We don't like the way that you're doing things we want to hear somebody else out.” And, in New York, it's a particularly attractive option because of that fusion voting system.

Lucas Willard: So, let's talk about fusion voting. That's when, in the Working Families Party's case, in a lot of times, you'll have a Democrat who will also seek the WFP nomination. They get that line. They appear on two ballot lines during the when you go out to go fill out your ballot at the ballot box. Now, not too long ago, there was a very strong feeling about fusion voting from our former governor, between former Governor [Andrew] Cuomo and this process called fusion voting. It's interesting to see now, I want to know how you feel about, once something that seemed to be in the political crosshairs is now making big gains and changing a lot of the conversation in Albany.

Dan Clark: Well, I think it also has something to do with former Governor Cuomo himself. During his tenure as governor, as I will put it, in 2018, the WFP, a lot of its members moved towards wanting to support Cynthia Nixon as their nominee. So, that year, there was a very realistic possibility that Cynthia Nixon would be their nominee, Andrew Cuomo would be the Democratic nominee, and that would split the Democratic vote and could potentially cost him the governorship in 2018. Once Kathy Hochul got into office, that tension that existed wasn't there as much anymore. There is definitely a sense among the party that Hochul is not to the left as the WFP would like. One of the WFP's top priorities, for example, is raising income taxes on high-income earners – something that Hochul is against. So, there is that tension, but Hochul's not somebody who's going to come out swinging at the WFP. She's somebody who genuinely, what the WFP told me and what a candidate told me, is that there was this moment in New York City where Hochul was speaking to voters this year, and the voter asked, "What line should I vote for you on?" And Hochul said, "I don't care as long as you vote, and preferably vote for me." So, she doesn't have that same sense of attack mode. She doesn't go into attack mode. There was a primary against her from her lieutenant governor this year, and there was some support for him from members of the WFP. But, Hochul has been open to things that I think former Governor Cuomo may not have been open to politically, at least, and I think that's aided her in not really having that tension that existed before.

Lucas Willard: And Dan, I just want to point out in your most recent article for the Times Union on this, you do mention two upstate New York state senate races where these candidates were very much on the Working Families Party line, and had sought that nomination as a strategy to build support and get elected, and that is not always something that you see in upstate New York Democratic races, particularly when they're taking on a Republican incumbent – in the case between Democrat Sarah Rogerson and Republican Jim Tedisco, a very, very popular long-serving Republican lawmaker. People often kind of track to the center and they want to win that independent majority onto their side. So, this is, I think, a very interesting shakeup to see as well.

Dan Clark: Yeah, and Sarah Rogerson in particular, and Lisa Call in the Hudson Valley, both of those races, if you look at the vote tallies, if they didn't have the votes that they got on the Working Family Party's line, they would have lost their races. Now, one could say, if they weren't on that line, those voters would have voted for them as Democrats. But, we don't know that. WFP, another function of it, is that it does mobilize some of those voters who may not be willing to come out and even vote on the Democratic line because again, they don't love what the party's doing. So, it's one of those things that Democrats have used to help them, but I think it's also been something that they use to distinguish themselves from other candidates, to say, "Hey, I'm in your lane. I'm not in the lane of the mainline Democratic establishment necessarily, but I want to work across what the party calls a big tent."

Lucas Willard: So, where is the WFP going now? Besides getting to third place on the on the ballot,

Dan Clark: I think the WFP continues to grow both in registration and I would assume votes, if something doesn't happen. We look at that every two years. So, in the race for president in 2028, we'll likely see them on the ballot for whoever the Democratic nominee is. Their enrollment really grew about 20,000, which doesn't sound like a lot, but it is quite a lot for a third party in New York, in the last cycle. So, and that was a much bigger amount than they have in past cycles. So, I think the more candidates that they elect, it's kind of like a negative feedback loop, if you will, or just a feedback loop where I think you'll see the momentum go and go, but I think there will be a breaking point at some point where maybe they don't align with the Democrat at the top of the ticket, and maybe that causes some tension. But I think, like Democrats writ large, they're going to see some momentum going forward.