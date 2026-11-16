WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.
Northeast Notebook 11/16/26: Riverkeeper on SNL, FAA ground stop, and the Working Families Party
As energy costs soar, many consumers are craving consumer-grade solar products they can self-install. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is evaluating legislation that would legalize plug-in solar units - but so far, she hasn't signed it.
Also this hour...
- In his opening monologue as SNL host, comedian John Mulaney skewered HHS secretary RFK, Jr - taking particular aim at his work with New York environmental nonprofit Riverkeeper. A Riverkeeper rep joins us to offer the group's perspective on the jokes.
- A look at the steady rise in prominence of New York's Working Families Party, which has been gradually increasing its political leverage for three decades.
- A Palantir recruiting event at Williams College is postponed after students and faculty protest the company's associations with ICE and Israel.
- Last Friday's FAA ground stop upended weekend plans for two WAMC journalists.
All that and more on this Nov. 16 edition of "Northeast Notebook."