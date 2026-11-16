As energy costs soar, many consumers are craving consumer-grade solar products they can self-install. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is evaluating legislation that would legalize plug-in solar units - but so far, she hasn't signed it.

Also this hour...



In his opening monologue as SNL host, comedian John Mulaney skewered HHS secretary RFK, Jr - taking particular aim at his work with New York environmental nonprofit Riverkeeper. A Riverkeeper rep joins us to offer the group's perspective on the jokes.

A look at the steady rise in prominence of New York's Working Families Party, which has been gradually increasing its political leverage for three decades.

A Palantir recruiting event at Williams College is postponed after students and faculty protest the company's associations with ICE and Israel.

Last Friday's FAA ground stop upended weekend plans for two WAMC journalists.

All that and more on this Nov. 16 edition of "Northeast Notebook."