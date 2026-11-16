North Country advocates strategize how to better help survivors of human trafficking

Human traffickers victimize almost 30 million people worldwide, according to the United Nations International Labor Organization. But getting a picture for the North Country is more difficult.

Warren County responded to 54 missing children reports last year. Based on national statistics, he said 8 of those children are likely to be victims of human trafficking.

Miguel Chico, Detective Sergeant with the Glens Falls Police Department, read those numbers to a crowd of about 100 advocates in Lake George on Tuesday. The goal of the event was to share strategies for preventing trafficking and supporting survivors.

“We have a saying in our organization that’s, ‘Find, Listen and Help.’ I’m on the ‘Find’ aspect of things. But when it comes to missing children there’s a lot more that needs to be done,” Chico said.

The panel said human trafficking extends beyond just sex work or "the picture of the girl with tape over her mouth." People are also forced into labor trafficking, organ donation, and forced marriages. Oftentimes, victims are exploited when they’re young by a friend or family member and can remain in a trafficking scheme for years.

"That's what makes these cases particularly hard to track," Chico said.

Jessica Lamb sat on the panel and shared her story of being trafficked in Georgia as a teenager. She now leads the nonprofit Atlanta Redemption Ink, which provides tattoo coverups for survivors that may have been branded while being trafficked. She says she’s still in recovery years later.

“When [survivors] exit the life they don't know how to write a resume or how to budget money," Lamb said. "They’re not sure how to integrate into a society whether they’ve been locked up or they’re coming out of safe houses.”

In the North Country, organizations like the WAIT House in Glens Falls, Her Song near Saratoga Springs, and the Lower Adirondack Alliance for Freedom offer long-term victim support.

Alixandra Pimentel with Her House said once someone escapes human trafficking, there needs to be lots of programs to help them find work, housing, food and friends. Something that can be especially challenging in rural areas.

“It's always trafficking, plus," she said. "Trafficking plus addiction, trafficking plus homelessness, trafficking plus abuse households. So how can we continue that holistic care approach to ultimately create hope?”

If you suspect you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, the National Human Trafficking Resource Center has a free hotline. The number is 888-373-7888.