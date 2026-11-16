Former teacher among Schenectady homeless caught up in library camping debate

Many homeless people in Schenectady go to the city's downtown library for bathrooms, internet and shelter from the elements. Their presence made headlines after an effort to temporarily remove homeless people from the library sparked a protest and became a main issue in this year's lone city council race in Schenectady.

One of the homeless people caught up in the controversy is Lisa Monfils.

"I washed my hair in the hose behind the church," Monfils said. "But I have on secondhand clothes — and a bunch of nicely dressed ladies — the way I used to dress in their dresses and their high heels, came past me in the library and looked me up and down with the most disgust I've ever seen in my life, and I congratulate myself in that I am strong enough now inside myself to know that I am the same caliber as they are."

Monfils, a former Head Start teacher, and her partner Lee Shanty are two of the homeless people who've been taking shelter at the downtown library. Back in October, Monfils spoke to Capital Region Bureau Chief Grant Ashley about her experience.

INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPT

Editor's note: This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

Ashley: I did want to ask, why do you and Lee go to the library?

Monfils: Oh, that's a good question. We began in the summertime over in Vale Cemetery because there's a pavilion there and so forth. But both of us have been outside people. Like, he had to live outside when he was doing a mission or whatever, and I started out my entire life camping and things, so that both of us were comfortable over there in Vale Cemetery. But there came a time at which the police said it's not really appropriate over here. So then we were asking, "well, where is it more appropriate?" And they said, "It seems to be the library." So before that point, we were struggling to find places for cell phones or to keep food cold or whatever. And then once we came to the library, it became clear to us that we weren't the only people that needed the resources, like a place to be inside when it's raining, books to read when there's nothing else to do — that helped me tremendously to be able to stand myself emotionally — a place to use the toilet and wash your hands, and so on and so forth. And there's also the idea that because the HUB, next door to the police station, was aware of the situation, they cut us some slack and said, "You'll be safe over here as long as your conduct does not become problematic." And I think that that is a huge and necessary caveat, right? You can be here as long as your conduct does not become problematic. There are some rules. You can't stand in front of the front door when children are coming in here and smoke reefer. You can't do that here. If you do that here, you can't be here, go.

I think that we've made an impact, Lee and I. We run around literally putting on gloves and picking up trash because we want people to understand that, while we are in this situation, this is the end of the road until we get housed, which takes a long time. We need to treat this place decently and not leave big messes because we're already under the gun with public perception. So some people in homelessness have not had enough counseling to think past the end of their noses, and I get it. So I think we kind of raised the bar here.

And he's made good friends with the people in the library. I'm a little shy of them because some of them I used to work with at Head Start, and they're now librarians. And one came to me, and she said quietly, whispering, "Is there anything I can do to help you?" I said, "Oh, thank you because this is a really awkward conversation we're going to have to have," and she goes, "Yeah, that's why I've waited six weeks."

Ashley: What do you guys like to read when you're in the library?

Monfils: Oh, that's interesting. I was telling my mom about this the other day. I read a whole bunch of different things. I was interested in books that talked about how to restyle and repurpose used furniture and make it look beautiful again because I really like that kind of thing. I was looking at craft ideas for Christmas. I was curious about the difference between, say, crocodiles and alligators. I now know about that. I learned about manatees and the Everglades. Let's see here. What else did we read? Lee reads Architectural Digest. He likes to read that. And of course, we both keep up with current events that are sent to us through the Google feed. Oh, being here at the library allows us to get Wi-Fi. Neither one of us can afford our phone plans, but through the Wi-Fi, we can still call and text people. So that has been critical for us for the library too. I don't want to fail to mention that. I found some grilling recipes. I found a book about Indian food because we really like the halal stuff now and, yeah, those are those are the basic things that I've been reading and, that I know of, he's been reading.

Ashley: yeah that sounds like a great collection of stuff

Monfils: Oh and I like the band Queen, so I got something out about that, and a bunch of us went out and listened to Bohemian Rhapsody together. It was great.

Ashley: That's great. I did want to ask because I've been trying to get to the bottom of what happened. There was a situation where, like, the county said people have to leave because we're cleaning the library, and there was protest over that.

Monfils: This was about young children that were coming from around the Capital District as orchestra musicians, and what was desired is that they should come here and have a clear shot through there without the upsetting mess of people's shopping carts. There were homeless people here that actually went out and bought dogs, there was dog mess everywhere, and it really became about we need to make this an appropriate place to receive all of these different people here. And I actually was on board with that. I agreed 100% that that needed to be cleaned up, cleaned out. That's why the police came and got Lee and said, "Can you go and explain to each of these people, there's going to be no more peeing here, at all."

And at first, City Hall was just like, "If anyone ever sleeps there again, everybody's going to get arrested." And so there was an uproar, and [Schenectady Police Behavioral Health Navigator] Lauren [Pierce] called over there and said, "Sir, respectfully, that's inhumane." So they backed it off. They backpedaled it, and then they finally said, "Well, there's a Greek festival coming here, and there's also these children from the orchestra. For that period of time, while we're working to actually house these people, they can be here. Don't be obtrusive during the day. What can you do with your belongings?" So I did help people find a spot where they could be hidden away. It was almost as if show time's going to happen at 9 o'clock. We would move out of the way, we would keep out of the way, and then we'd be allowed to come back.

Ashley: OK, and then what were you guys doing during the day, while you were not able to stay at the library?

Monfils: Well fortunately, we were allowed to be inside the library at the back, just minding our own business, but not leaving belongings outside. This is why I'm saying the library staff has been more than accommodating. They've really, really been understanding. And I know they've put up with some awful stuff, for instance, messes in the bathroom. Not all of us do that type of thing, and I will confess to having cleaned it up myself, rather than have the staff come in there and say, "A homeless person did this" and see me exit the bathroom.

In a statement, Schenectady County Legislature Chair Gary Hughes confirmed that the county asked the unhoused people outside the library to relocate for a weekend of deep cleaning. A county spokesperson told WAMC that no one was arrested as part of that process. They added that threats of arrest may have been the result of "some miscommunication or misunderstanding on both sides, but there was never any intention to arrest individuals for congregating around the library."

