A Catskills reservoir may stay dry until 2030

WAMC’s Elias Guerra walked around what used to be Toronto Reservoir, but had become a beautiful grassland, Residents who asked not be named, said the water is about 25 feet lower than it used to be. Those residents live in the Chapin Estates, which until a few years ago were waterfront properties. They wanted to show what had become of their lake in the Sullivan County town of Bethel.

Since 2023, the water levels at the Toronto Reservoir, have been drawn down by the electric company Eagle Creek, which operates the dam, because of seepage, which could indicate a safety risk. Since then, the reservoir has no longer been usable for recreation by local residents, including the waterfront homeowners. But it's also affecting firefighters who say they can no longer draw water to put out fires. And the dam might not be repaired until 2030.

The residents said an island in the reservoir, which locals would swim to and call “Treasure Island”, used to be home to herons and bald eagles who could feed on the fish in the reservoir. But the water, the island, the fish, and birds of prey are no more.

Congressman Josh Riley says he is trying to get Eagle Creek, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) which told Eagle Creek to lower the water levels, and private equity company Apollo Global Management, which acquired Eagle Creek last year, in a room together to figure out what to do about the repairs. Riley spoke with Radio Catskill back in August.

“There's a major public safety issue here because the fire department and the first responders I spoke with [are] very worried about their ability to respond to fires with the water levels where they are currently. It's [also] a major issue for the tax base in the town. [In] Sullivan County, a lot of communities have really been struggling. And the last thing we need is for some big corporation and a bunch of bureaucrats to put us in a situation that the tax base is getting eroded,” Riley told Radio Catskill.

Neither Eagle Creek, nor Apollo Global Management, nor FERC responded to a request for comment in time for publication.

Eagle Creek explains on its website that FERC’s Division of Dam Safety and Inspections directed Eagle Creek to “lower the pond,” about 15 feet lower than typical recreation levels down to about 1,200 feet in elevation above sea level. Residents who live on the waterfront said over the summer the water levels were about 25 feet lower.

The Town of Bethel did not respond to a request for comment. But the White Lake Fire Company says, since the water levels have been lowered, neither they nor the Smallwood Fire District can draw water from the reservoir.

Brendan Cunningham, the former White Lake chief and now the current fire commissioner at White Lake, says because of the low water level there are no more access points to draw water, which means they have to go elsewhere, which takes time.

Cunningham said a recent fire in the Chapin Estates took longer to put out, explaining, “It took it from here, [the] White Lake Firehouse, probably close to 15, 20 minutes just to get to the house. So now when you're doing tanker shuttles, you're going back and forth. And every second counts. Every 30 seconds a fire doubles in size.”

Hal Teitelbaum is a full-time waterfront resident and the president of Homeowners on Toronto, a civic association that stewards the reservoir. He’s been following this saga for years. He says, essentially, the Toronto dam is an earthen dam made out of natural materials that do allow some seepage, or water to flow through. But muddy seepage discovered at the site indicated the dam might be eroding, or disappearing, and thus could pose a danger.

He says a series of solutions by Eagle Creek did not end up working, and delays due to weather and other things, drew what he thinks could have been solved in weeks or months, and delayed it due to bureaucracy and finger pointing into years of waiting.

Congressman Riley echoed this, and said he is skeptical of some of the claims about the reason for the drawdown.

“There's actually sort of a threshold question here of whether the reservoir even needs repairs at all. There's a real question of whether work actually even has to be done. And these folks need to figure it out now, and do something about it. Because the last thing they can afford to happen is a fire or a public emergency where the water to deal with it is not available because of their neglect and their bureaucratic red tape,” Riley said.

For now, it seems residents and locals will have to wait.