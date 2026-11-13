Northeast Notebook 11/13/26: Brooklyn building collapse, ski industry panic, and the number 13

New York's ski industry is on high alert as the so-called "Super El Niño" approaches the region, likely prompting a warmer-than-usual winter in the Northeast. On today's deep dive, producer Molly Anderson visits a mountaintop to hear how officials are dealing with the potential economic crisis.

Also this hour...



Why hasn't New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie brought a bill that would make it easier to prosecute sexual assault cases to the floor for a vote? And what does he have to say about a recent New York Focus report alleging mishandling of Democratic campaign funds?

A new semiconductor factory breaks ground in upstate New York, promising thousands of new jobs for the region.

Gothamist reporter David Brand on the human stories of a recent apartment building collapse in Brooklyn.

WAMC's Wanda Fischer on the state of folk music in 2026, as the region's annual conference of performers, venue owners, and radio hosts gets underway.

All that and more on this Friday the 13th edition of "Northeast Notebook."