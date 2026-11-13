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Northeast Notebook Live
WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.

Northeast Notebook 11/13/26: Brooklyn building collapse, ski industry panic, and the number 13

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sam Dingman
Published November 13, 2026 at 5:22 PM EST
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New York's ski industry is on high alert as the so-called "Super El Niño" approaches the region, likely prompting a warmer-than-usual winter in the Northeast. On today's deep dive, producer Molly Anderson visits a mountaintop to hear how officials are dealing with the potential economic crisis.

Also this hour...

  • Why hasn't New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie brought a bill that would make it easier to prosecute sexual assault cases to the floor for a vote? And what does he have to say about a recent New York Focus report alleging mishandling of Democratic campaign funds?
  • A new semiconductor factory breaks ground in upstate New York, promising thousands of new jobs for the region.
  • Gothamist reporter David Brand on the human stories of a recent apartment building collapse in Brooklyn.
  • WAMC's Wanda Fischer on the state of folk music in 2026, as the region's annual conference of performers, venue owners, and radio hosts gets underway.

All that and more on this Friday the 13th edition of "Northeast Notebook."
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Sam Dingman
Sam Dingman is WAMC’s Hudson/Catskill Bureau Chief. Previously, he was co-host and reporter at “The Show” on KJZZ, Phoenix’s NPR station. Prior to KJZZ, Dingman was the creator and host of the acclaimed podcast “Family Ghosts,” which has been hailed as a critic’s choice by NPR, the LA Times and the New York Times. Dingman also co-hosted the BlueWire original series “The Rumor,” which was featured in the Washington Post and New York Magazine, and was a Webby honoree for Best Podcast Writing. He was story editor for Lemonada Media’s Signal Award-winning series “Pack One Bag,” writer and showrunner for John Stamos’s Webby-winning podcast “The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra,” editor of Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This,” and a producer for WNYC’s Peabody-winning “On the Media.” He is a four-time winner of the Moth Grand and Story Slams, and has created, written, hosted, produced and edited podcasts for The Atlantic, Audible Originals, Gilded Audio, Gimlet Media, Lincoln Center, Panoply Media, Paramount Pictures, Pushkin Industries, Spotify, Slate, Stitcher, and Wondery.
See stories by Sam Dingman