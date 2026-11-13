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Judge to decide on dismissal of rape charges in Miss Hall's case

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published November 13, 2026 at 11:18 AM EST
Matthew Rutledge leaving Berkshire Superior Court on August 20, 2026, after filing a motion to dismiss rape charges against him stemming from his time teaching at Miss Hall's School in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. He did not respond to WAMC's request for comment.
Josh Landes
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WAMC
Matthew Rutledge leaving Berkshire Superior Court on August 20, 2026, after filing a motion to dismiss rape charges against him stemming from his time teaching at Miss Hall's School in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. He did not respond to WAMC's request for comment.

A judge in Berkshire Superior Court heard arguments Thursday over a move to dismiss rape charges against a former Pittsfield, Massachusetts, private school teacher.

Ryan Schiff, the attorney for former teacher Matthew Rutledge, told Judge Michael Callan that the 15 year statute of limitation for two of the three counts of rape his client is accused of expired before he was charged by the Berkshire district attorney's office in March. The argument rebuts the prosecution's position that time Rutledge spent at his house in Canada paused the clock on when he could face charges for the alleged rapes. The effort to dismiss the third rape charge hinges on the claim that Melissa Fares, one of the two women who has publicly accused Rutledge of grooming and assaulting her while she was a student in his care at Miss Hall's School, did not immediately describe their interaction as rape during a police interview, and that she had “motivation to fabricate” the claim when the DA's office initially said it would not file charges against Rutledge. Prosecutors described Schiff's argument as a baseless misinterpretation, and Fares says she has always characterized her interactions with Rutledge as rape. Callan will decide on the motion to dismiss on Jan. 4.
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Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
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