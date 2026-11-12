Saranac Lake event connects veterans to essential services

Joe Fisher spent more than 30 years in the New York Army National Guard, including deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. But since retiring from military service three years ago, he has taken on a new mission: helping fellow veterans find the support they need when they return to civilian life.

Fisher, who commands the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Saranac Lake, said one of his biggest challenges is reaching veterans who may be struggling but don’t necessarily see themselves as needing help.

“They may not be living well. They may be underhoused, or they may be undercared for,” Fisher said. “But they feel they're OK.”

In rural regions like the Adirondacks, where veteran residents may live miles from the nearest VA office or other resource center, Fisher said it can be difficult to find people who may need assistance.

“They're out there, but you don't even know that they're out there,” he said.

This weekend, Fisher is helping organize a Veterans Stand Down event, designed to supply veterans with necessities like food, clothing and medical care, along with long-term support such as legal assistance and VA enrollment services. The event will be held Saturday from 9 p.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Harrietstown Town Hall auditorium.

The idea for Stand Down events dates back to the years following the Vietnam War, when veterans adapted a military practice of temporarily pulling troops out of combat for rest and resupply. The gatherings were first put on specifically to help homeless veterans access food, clothing, medical care and other services.

Organizers of the Saranac Lake Stand Down said they want their event to boost awareness of post-combat services and help veterans overcome the stigmas associated with asking for assistance.

Jordanna Mallach, Harrietstown town supervisor and a retired Army and Army National Guard veteran, said military service can reinforce a tendency to put other people's needs ahead of one's own. She served for 23 years before retiring last year.

“If you've served in the military, you've been conditioned to really look at what's happening on your left and right, your battle buddy or the next foxhole over,” Mallach said. “And I think people often think, ‘Well, I have what I need.’”

Mallach said that mindset can make it harder for veterans to recognize when they could benefit from assistance. Still, she said, even those who are ready to seek help may not know what benefits they’re eligible to receive.

Veterans can qualify for a range of benefits beyond those offered through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Mallach said. Depending on their circumstances, those may include state and local tax breaks, free hunting and fishing licenses, education assistance and adaptive equipment for their homes.

At Saturday’s Stand Down, representatives from the VA will be available to assist with enrollment and identification cards. State and local agencies will also provide information about available programs. Organizers plan to offer basic medical screenings, free clothing, hygiene supplies and haircuts.

Access to those services can be particularly challenging in rural American regions. A 2024 report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office found that roughly one-third of veterans enrolled in VA health care lived in rural areas. Long distances to medical facilities, limited broadband access and health care staffing shortages can all create barriers to care.

For veterans in the North Country, Mallach said an event that brings multiple agencies and services together under one roof can offer a more accessible starting point.

Fisher said an integral part of the Stand Down is its timing and environment. He said he sees more veterans come out of the woodwork for events centered around Veterans Day. And when people walk through the doors and seek assistance, he said they feel more at ease knowing they will be talking to fellow veterans.

“There's a comfort level in that,” Fisher said. “You can actually feel a little more comfortable talking about things. There's a brotherhood or sisterhood there that helps you want to be doing this.”

Fisher said the gathering can also introduce veterans who might already know one another outside of military service. Not everyone who served wears a veteran hat or otherwise makes their military background known, Fisher said. Some are neighbors, friends and familiar faces who rarely share stories from their service.

“Some of them are integral to the fabric of our community, but they don't necessarily go out and talk about it,” he said.

Mallach said a sense of connection among veterans is important, but so is making sure people who haven't served understand the challenges veterans can face after leaving the military. That can include mental health struggles, illnesses associated with toxic exposures and other difficulties adjusting to civilian life.

Mallach said the divide between military and civilian experiences can sometimes leave veterans feeling misunderstood.

“Efforts by communities to bridge those gaps, I think, are important in terms of understanding, but also for veterans to feel supported by the communities in which they live,” she said.

David Escobar is a Report For America Corps Member. He reports on diversity issues in the Adirondacks through a partnership between North Country Public Radio and Adirondack Explorer.