Northeast Notebook 11/12/26: Flock moratorium, Hinsdale police reform, and odd couples

Earlier this week, the Columbia County Board of Supervisors approved a three-month moratorium on Flock automated license plate readers. Some supervisors are hoping it's a first step towards a permanent ban.

Also this hour...



The dietary supplement Kratom is beloved by people who rely on it to treat anxiety and exhaustion. But its potentially life-threatening side effects are making it difficult to regulate.

As the dust settles from last week's midterms, voters tell us they're tempering their optimism about how much newly-elected senators and representatives will be able to accomplish.

A recent documentary revisits the 19th century Anti-Rent Wars.

A law firm hired to review the conduct of Hinsdale's police department releases its findings.

Our hosts share their recommendations for unlikely food pairings.

All that and more on this Nov. 12 edition of "Northeast Notebook."

