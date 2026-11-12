WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.
Northeast Notebook 11/12/26: Flock moratorium, Hinsdale police reform, and odd couples
Earlier this week, the Columbia County Board of Supervisors approved a three-month moratorium on Flock automated license plate readers. Some supervisors are hoping it's a first step towards a permanent ban.
Also this hour...
- The dietary supplement Kratom is beloved by people who rely on it to treat anxiety and exhaustion. But its potentially life-threatening side effects are making it difficult to regulate.
- As the dust settles from last week's midterms, voters tell us they're tempering their optimism about how much newly-elected senators and representatives will be able to accomplish.
- A recent documentary revisits the 19th century Anti-Rent Wars.
- A law firm hired to review the conduct of Hinsdale's police department releases its findings.
- Our hosts share their recommendations for unlikely food pairings.
All that and more on this Nov. 12 edition of "Northeast Notebook."