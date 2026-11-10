Northeast Notebook 11/10/26: Leaking mobile homes, Berkshire fire chief drama, and wage theft

A new database developed by the news outlet Documented examines the chronic issue of wage theft in immigrant communities. In a conversation with co-host Maryam Ahmad, one of Documented's reporters explains how the project grew out of conversations with the communities she reports on.

Also this hour...



A new Times Union report reveals structural issues with mobile homes built by a company that owns several communities around upstate New York. Residents are filing a lawsuit against the company, alleging a conspiracy to entrap them in shoddy units with exploitative financial terms.

Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes on the simmering drama with Great Barrington's fire chief, who may be facing a criminal complaint of his own.

As reading scores plummet across New York, teachers face uncharted waters as they look for solutions to what some are calling a literacy crisis.

Commercial trucks on residential streets in Saratoga Springs have been a problem for years. A recent collision casts a spotlight on the urgency of finding a solution.

Ahead of Veteran's Day, a personal recollection of the day's importance.

All that and more on this Nov. 11 edition of Northeast Notebook.