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Northeast Notebook Live
WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.

Northeast Notebook 11/10/26: Leaking mobile homes, Berkshire fire chief drama, and wage theft

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sam Dingman
Published November 10, 2026 at 5:08 PM EST
Documented's Business Monitor displays a color-coded map of instances of wage theft, severe injury in a workplace, or other injury & illness in businesses across New York State.
Documented
Documented's Business Monitor displays a color-coded map of instances of wage theft, severe injury in a workplace, or other injury & illness in businesses across New York State.

A new database developed by the news outlet Documented examines the chronic issue of wage theft in immigrant communities. In a conversation with co-host Maryam Ahmad, one of Documented's reporters explains how the project grew out of conversations with the communities she reports on.

Also this hour...

  • A new Times Union report reveals structural issues with mobile homes built by a company that owns several communities around upstate New York. Residents are filing a lawsuit against the company, alleging a conspiracy to entrap them in shoddy units with exploitative financial terms.
  • Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes on the simmering drama with Great Barrington's fire chief, who may be facing a criminal complaint of his own.
  • As reading scores plummet across New York, teachers face uncharted waters as they look for solutions to what some are calling a literacy crisis.
  • Commercial trucks on residential streets in Saratoga Springs have been a problem for years. A recent collision casts a spotlight on the urgency of finding a solution.
  • Ahead of Veteran's Day, a personal recollection of the day's importance.

All that and more on this Nov. 11 edition of Northeast Notebook.
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News Northeast Notebook Live
Sam Dingman
Sam Dingman is WAMC’s Hudson/Catskill Bureau Chief. Previously, he was co-host and reporter at “The Show” on KJZZ, Phoenix’s NPR station. Prior to KJZZ, Dingman was the creator and host of the acclaimed podcast “Family Ghosts,” which has been hailed as a critic’s choice by NPR, the LA Times and the New York Times. Dingman also co-hosted the BlueWire original series “The Rumor,” which was featured in the Washington Post and New York Magazine, and was a Webby honoree for Best Podcast Writing. He was story editor for Lemonada Media’s Signal Award-winning series “Pack One Bag,” writer and showrunner for John Stamos’s Webby-winning podcast “The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra,” editor of Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This,” and a producer for WNYC’s Peabody-winning “On the Media.” He is a four-time winner of the Moth Grand and Story Slams, and has created, written, hosted, produced and edited podcasts for The Atlantic, Audible Originals, Gilded Audio, Gimlet Media, Lincoln Center, Panoply Media, Paramount Pictures, Pushkin Industries, Spotify, Slate, Stitcher, and Wondery.
See stories by Sam Dingman