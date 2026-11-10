WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.
Northeast Notebook 11/10/26: Leaking mobile homes, Berkshire fire chief drama, and wage theft
A new database developed by the news outlet Documented examines the chronic issue of wage theft in immigrant communities. In a conversation with co-host Maryam Ahmad, one of Documented's reporters explains how the project grew out of conversations with the communities she reports on.
Also this hour...
- A new Times Union report reveals structural issues with mobile homes built by a company that owns several communities around upstate New York. Residents are filing a lawsuit against the company, alleging a conspiracy to entrap them in shoddy units with exploitative financial terms.
- Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes on the simmering drama with Great Barrington's fire chief, who may be facing a criminal complaint of his own.
- As reading scores plummet across New York, teachers face uncharted waters as they look for solutions to what some are calling a literacy crisis.
- Commercial trucks on residential streets in Saratoga Springs have been a problem for years. A recent collision casts a spotlight on the urgency of finding a solution.
- Ahead of Veteran's Day, a personal recollection of the day's importance.
All that and more on this Nov. 11 edition of Northeast Notebook.