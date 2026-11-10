Months after controversial killing, independent assessment finds Hinsdale Police Dept. in ‘disarray’

Months after a controversial killing during a mental health crisis call, an independent review of the Hinsdale, Massachusetts, Police Department describes it as existing in a state of "disarray."

In January, the Hinsdale Police Department’s botched response to Biagio Kauvil’s request for aid during a mental health emergency left the 27-year-old dead.

The situation provoked public outcry, criticism from the Berkshire County district attorney’s office, and neighboring Dalton severing its mutual aid ties to the small hill town community.

On Tuesday, the law firm commissioned by town voters in March to examine its police department published its findings. The report by Daigle Law Group says the Hinsdale PD is in disarray, lacking the appropriate structure to provide thorough accountability for its actions, and in need of rebuilding strong regional partnerships.

Of the 34 recommendations offered to Hinsdale, 12, including issues like community trust and transparency, use of force review and analysis, and internal affairs and accountability, are described as critical. Hinsdale town leaders have previously pledged to take action on the law firm’s findings.