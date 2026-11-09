Northeast Notebook 11/9/26: Albany debt, Stefanik's vision of the GOP, and landlines

Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has a vision for the future of the GOP. It's a far cry from the vision she previously endorsed.

Also this hour...



Budgetary tensions rise in Albany as Mayor Applyrs heads to Puerto Rico for a prestigious conference of Democratic power brokers.

A surprisingly large number of New Yorkers still rely on landline telephones. But service providers say it's no longer feasible to maintain the service, threatening the safety of people in rural areas.

Patients and doctors rally outside a hospital in Schenectady after a failed merger raises questions about the future of cardiology care.

A conversation with New York state Senator-elect Sarah Rogerson.

The existential backstory of co-host Josh Landes Bills fandom.

All that and more on this Nov. 9 edition of "Northeast Notebook."