WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.
Northeast Notebook 11/9/26: Albany debt, Stefanik's vision of the GOP, and landlines
Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has a vision for the future of the GOP. It's a far cry from the vision she previously endorsed.
Also this hour...
- Budgetary tensions rise in Albany as Mayor Applyrs heads to Puerto Rico for a prestigious conference of Democratic power brokers.
- A surprisingly large number of New Yorkers still rely on landline telephones. But service providers say it's no longer feasible to maintain the service, threatening the safety of people in rural areas.
- Patients and doctors rally outside a hospital in Schenectady after a failed merger raises questions about the future of cardiology care.
- A conversation with New York state Senator-elect Sarah Rogerson.
- The existential backstory of co-host Josh Landes Bills fandom.
All that and more on this Nov. 9 edition of "Northeast Notebook."