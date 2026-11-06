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Northeast Notebook Live
WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.

Northeast Notebook 11/6/26: New Paltz consolidation, lake cleanup, and blank ballots

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sam Dingman
Published November 6, 2026 at 5:22 PM EST
A view from the Lake Champlain shore
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
A view from the Lake Champlain shore

Round Lake, New York's next mayor will almost certainly be a write-in candidate. That's because no one filed for the election in time to appear on the ballot. With over 300 write-in votes cast, the village awaits the completion of the ballot count to find out who won.

Also this hour...

  • Residents of New York's two New Paltzes - the town and the village - have rejected a ballot proposition that would've merged the two municipalities. Officials are trying to figure out why voters continually reject the idea, which has been in the works since the 1940s.
  • The speaker of New York's state assembly raises eyebrows with lavish spending on sports events.
  • And questions swirl about a well-funded cleanup effort in Lake Champlain that hasn't made much progress.

All that and more on this November 6th edition of "Northeast Notebook."
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Sam Dingman
Sam Dingman is WAMC’s Hudson/Catskill Bureau Chief. Previously, he was co-host and reporter at “The Show” on KJZZ, Phoenix’s NPR station. Prior to KJZZ, Dingman was the creator and host of the acclaimed podcast “Family Ghosts,” which has been hailed as a critic’s choice by NPR, the LA Times and the New York Times. Dingman also co-hosted the BlueWire original series “The Rumor,” which was featured in the Washington Post and New York Magazine, and was a Webby honoree for Best Podcast Writing. He was story editor for Lemonada Media’s Signal Award-winning series “Pack One Bag,” writer and showrunner for John Stamos’s Webby-winning podcast “The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra,” editor of Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This,” and a producer for WNYC’s Peabody-winning “On the Media.” He is a four-time winner of the Moth Grand and Story Slams, and has created, written, hosted, produced and edited podcasts for The Atlantic, Audible Originals, Gilded Audio, Gimlet Media, Lincoln Center, Panoply Media, Paramount Pictures, Pushkin Industries, Spotify, Slate, Stitcher, and Wondery.
See stories by Sam Dingman