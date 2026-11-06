WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.
Northeast Notebook 11/6/26: New Paltz consolidation, lake cleanup, and blank ballots
Round Lake, New York's next mayor will almost certainly be a write-in candidate. That's because no one filed for the election in time to appear on the ballot. With over 300 write-in votes cast, the village awaits the completion of the ballot count to find out who won.
Also this hour...
- Residents of New York's two New Paltzes - the town and the village - have rejected a ballot proposition that would've merged the two municipalities. Officials are trying to figure out why voters continually reject the idea, which has been in the works since the 1940s.
- The speaker of New York's state assembly raises eyebrows with lavish spending on sports events.
- And questions swirl about a well-funded cleanup effort in Lake Champlain that hasn't made much progress.
All that and more on this November 6th edition of "Northeast Notebook."