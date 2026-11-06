Northeast Notebook 11/6/26: New Paltz consolidation, lake cleanup, and blank ballots

Round Lake, New York's next mayor will almost certainly be a write-in candidate. That's because no one filed for the election in time to appear on the ballot. With over 300 write-in votes cast, the village awaits the completion of the ballot count to find out who won.

Also this hour...



Residents of New York's two New Paltzes - the town and the village - have rejected a ballot proposition that would've merged the two municipalities. Officials are trying to figure out why voters continually reject the idea, which has been in the works since the 1940s.

The speaker of New York's state assembly raises eyebrows with lavish spending on sports events.

And questions swirl about a well-funded cleanup effort in Lake Champlain that hasn't made much progress.

All that and more on this November 6th edition of "Northeast Notebook."