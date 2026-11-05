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Western Massachusetts DA touts drug busts in Pittsfield

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published November 5, 2026 at 1:43 PM EST
Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue said Pittsfield Police Department raids on Oct. 15 and Oct. 22 resulted in nine arrests and significant seizures at a press conference in his downtown Pittsfield offices on Nov. 5, 2026.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC News
Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue said Pittsfield Police Department raids on Oct. 15 and Oct. 22 resulted in nine arrests and significant seizures at a press conference in his downtown Pittsfield offices on Nov. 5, 2026.

Berkshire County law enforcement said two drug busts from last month are part of a larger effort to disrupt trafficking in the region.

At a Thursday press conference in his downtown Pittsfield offices, Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue said Pittsfield Police Department raids on Oct. 15 and Oct. 22 resulted in nine arrests and significant seizures.

“In total, approximately 542 grams of cocaine, more than half a kilo, were removed from the streets, and over a kilo, 983 grams of heroin removed from the streets of Pittsfield," Shugrue said. "Along with the drugs and guns. Law enforcement also seized drug distribution items, including wax baggies, digital scales, numerous cell phones, and other drug packaging paraphernalia.”

Shugrue said that the raids also included a large amount of cash from a Connecticut Avenue home related to the alleged trafficking.
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News Timothy Shugrueberkshire countydrug bustpittsfieldPittsfield Police DepartmentBerkshire District Attorney
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
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