Western Massachusetts DA touts drug busts in Pittsfield

Berkshire County law enforcement said two drug busts from last month are part of a larger effort to disrupt trafficking in the region.

At a Thursday press conference in his downtown Pittsfield offices, Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue said Pittsfield Police Department raids on Oct. 15 and Oct. 22 resulted in nine arrests and significant seizures.

“In total, approximately 542 grams of cocaine, more than half a kilo, were removed from the streets, and over a kilo, 983 grams of heroin removed from the streets of Pittsfield," Shugrue said. "Along with the drugs and guns. Law enforcement also seized drug distribution items, including wax baggies, digital scales, numerous cell phones, and other drug packaging paraphernalia.”

Shugrue said that the raids also included a large amount of cash from a Connecticut Avenue home related to the alleged trafficking.