Northeast Notebook 11/5/26: Albany Med CEO firing, city budget woes, and political rebrands

Schenectady's city council is scrambling to close a multi-million dollar gap in the city's budget. Mayor Gary McCarthy has proposed a 43% hike on the tax levy - but council members know that's going to be a tough sell.

Also this hour...



In North Adams, Massachusetts, federal police grants under the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Formula Grant program have sparked concern. This year, the grants initially came with immigration-related conditions attached.

New York Attorney General Letitia James appoints a new prosecutor for her office's Cornell investigation, as a judge considers whether to remove James herself from the case amid allegations of bias.

A conversation with the driving force behind a Massachusetts ballot question that garnered about 90% support from voters on Tuesday.

The dramatic conclusion to Albany Med Health System CEO Daniel Picket's relatively brief tenure.

As Democrats and Republicans recalibrate their identities, a look at some of the most successful - and unsuccessful - rebrands in American culture.

All that and more on this Nov. 5th edition of Northeast Notebook.