WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.
Northeast Notebook 11/5/26: Albany Med CEO firing, city budget woes, and political rebrands
Schenectady's city council is scrambling to close a multi-million dollar gap in the city's budget. Mayor Gary McCarthy has proposed a 43% hike on the tax levy - but council members know that's going to be a tough sell.
Also this hour...
- In North Adams, Massachusetts, federal police grants under the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Formula Grant program have sparked concern. This year, the grants initially came with immigration-related conditions attached.
- New York Attorney General Letitia James appoints a new prosecutor for her office's Cornell investigation, as a judge considers whether to remove James herself from the case amid allegations of bias.
- A conversation with the driving force behind a Massachusetts ballot question that garnered about 90% support from voters on Tuesday.
- The dramatic conclusion to Albany Med Health System CEO Daniel Picket's relatively brief tenure.
- As Democrats and Republicans recalibrate their identities, a look at some of the most successful - and unsuccessful - rebrands in American culture.
All that and more on this Nov. 5th edition of Northeast Notebook.