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Northeast Notebook Live
WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.

Northeast Notebook 11/3/26: Midterm election special

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sam Dingman
Published November 3, 2026 at 5:27 PM EST
DJ Sarah Van Buren spins records at the polling place outside town hall in Greenport, NY.
Sam Dingman
DJ Sarah Van Buren spins records at the polling place outside town hall in Greenport, NY.

A ballot scanning issue in New York's Westchester County creates a last-minute headache as voters head to the polls. And in Greenport, New York, a well-meaning DJ draws a crowd that spooks one voter into worrying the polls are being monitored.

Also this hour...

  • Voters express a range of emotions in conversations with our reporters, including but not limited to: fatigue, resentment, and apathy.
  • Times Union deputy managing editor on the final days of the race for New York governor, and WAMC's North Country Bureau Chief on Phil Scott's unexpectedly competitive re-election bid in Vermont.
  • Plus: a nostalgic discussion of election night traditions - especially in the years when we were too young to understand what was actually happening.

All that and more on this Nov. 3 edition of "Northeast Notebook."
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News Northeast Notebook Live
Sam Dingman
Sam Dingman is WAMC’s Hudson/Catskill Bureau Chief. Previously, he was co-host and reporter at “The Show” on KJZZ, Phoenix’s NPR station. Prior to KJZZ, Dingman was the creator and host of the acclaimed podcast “Family Ghosts,” which has been hailed as a critic’s choice by NPR, the LA Times and the New York Times. Dingman also co-hosted the BlueWire original series “The Rumor,” which was featured in the Washington Post and New York Magazine, and was a Webby honoree for Best Podcast Writing. He was story editor for Lemonada Media’s Signal Award-winning series “Pack One Bag,” writer and showrunner for John Stamos’s Webby-winning podcast “The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra,” editor of Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This,” and a producer for WNYC’s Peabody-winning “On the Media.” He is a four-time winner of the Moth Grand and Story Slams, and has created, written, hosted, produced and edited podcasts for The Atlantic, Audible Originals, Gilded Audio, Gimlet Media, Lincoln Center, Panoply Media, Paramount Pictures, Pushkin Industries, Spotify, Slate, Stitcher, and Wondery.
See stories by Sam Dingman