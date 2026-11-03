Northeast Notebook 11/3/26: Midterm election special

A ballot scanning issue in New York's Westchester County creates a last-minute headache as voters head to the polls. And in Greenport, New York, a well-meaning DJ draws a crowd that spooks one voter into worrying the polls are being monitored.

Also this hour...



Voters express a range of emotions in conversations with our reporters, including but not limited to: fatigue, resentment, and apathy.

Times Union deputy managing editor on the final days of the race for New York governor, and WAMC's North Country Bureau Chief on Phil Scott's unexpectedly competitive re-election bid in Vermont.

Plus: a nostalgic discussion of election night traditions - especially in the years when we were too young to understand what was actually happening.

All that and more on this Nov. 3 edition of "Northeast Notebook."