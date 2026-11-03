WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.
Northeast Notebook 11/3/26: Midterm election special
A ballot scanning issue in New York's Westchester County creates a last-minute headache as voters head to the polls. And in Greenport, New York, a well-meaning DJ draws a crowd that spooks one voter into worrying the polls are being monitored.
Also this hour...
- Voters express a range of emotions in conversations with our reporters, including but not limited to: fatigue, resentment, and apathy.
- Times Union deputy managing editor on the final days of the race for New York governor, and WAMC's North Country Bureau Chief on Phil Scott's unexpectedly competitive re-election bid in Vermont.
- Plus: a nostalgic discussion of election night traditions - especially in the years when we were too young to understand what was actually happening.
All that and more on this Nov. 3 edition of "Northeast Notebook."