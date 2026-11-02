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Reports show key municipal buildings in Great Barrington need millions in fixes

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published November 2, 2026 at 4:02 PM EST
Great Barrington, Massachusetts.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

The town of Great Barrington, Massachusetts, has released new reports that call for millions of dollars of repairs and improvements to three municipal buildings.

Engineering firm Gale Associates, Inc. was commissioned by Great Barrington to conduct the evaluations of town hall, Ramsey Public Library, and the town's main fire station.

The move was backed by voters at this year's annual town meeting. The assessments covered issues ranging from roofing conditions and leaking concerns to the masonry work, doors, and windows of the public buildings. Fire station maintenance needs are estimated at around $1.7 million, the town hall's around $1.9 million, and the Mason Public Library's coming in at almost $2.4 million.

No immediate action is being taken on the reports, which Great Barrington describes as guiding lenses for future planning.
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News Great Barrington
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
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