Reports show key municipal buildings in Great Barrington need millions in fixes

The town of Great Barrington, Massachusetts, has released new reports that call for millions of dollars of repairs and improvements to three municipal buildings.

Engineering firm Gale Associates, Inc. was commissioned by Great Barrington to conduct the evaluations of town hall, Ramsey Public Library, and the town's main fire station.

The move was backed by voters at this year's annual town meeting. The assessments covered issues ranging from roofing conditions and leaking concerns to the masonry work, doors, and windows of the public buildings. Fire station maintenance needs are estimated at around $1.7 million, the town hall's around $1.9 million, and the Mason Public Library's coming in at almost $2.4 million.

No immediate action is being taken on the reports, which Great Barrington describes as guiding lenses for future planning.