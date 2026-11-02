New University of Vermont provost selected

The University of Vermont has named its next provost and senior vice president.

The appointment of Elizabeth Dumont will be official upon approval by the college’s Board of Trustees.

UVM President Marlene Tromp says Dumont “shares my deep commitment to transparency and encouraging diverse perspectives through open and constructive discourse, and her values and priorities align strongly with those of the university.”

Dumont has most recently served as executive vice chancellor and provost at the University of California-Merced.

The UVM board of trustees is expected to formally approve Dumont’s appointment on November 16th and she would begin working on January 4th.

