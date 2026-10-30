Closing statements conclude as jury deliberates Humphrey murder trial verdict

A jury whether an 18-year-old killed his girlfriend and left her body in the Mohawk River when the two were 14.

Closing arguments in the murder trial of Raymond Wright Jr concluded Friday afternoon. Wright is accused of killing Samantha Humphrey in 2022.

Humphrey went missing in November that year. Her body was found months later in the Mohawk River in Riverside Park in Schenectady, near where she went missing.

During the trial in Schenectady County Court, prosecutors have alleged Wright was with Humphrey the day she disappeared, pointing to Wright's own testimony and the GPS on the teen's phones indicating they were in the same location and met that night.

Wright's defense has argued that the two teens fought and that Wright left Humphrey alive that night. They allege Humphrey may have died by suicide.

The trial comes after Wright, now 18, was arrested in May last year. He is standing trial as an adult and has pleaded not guilty.