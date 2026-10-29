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All Things Considered

New mural to be unveiled in Burlington

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published October 29, 2026 at 5:40 PM EDT
Our Water, Our Future mural created by BCA Teaching Assistant Gloria Kigonya and artist apprentices Deborah Beynnon, Navin Bywaters, Asa David Garcia-Derbes, Josephine Looby, Ebbe Longstreth, Aiden Lynch, Coretta N. Ngoulaki, and Zoe Sliter
Burlington City Arts
Our Water, Our Future mural created by BCA Teaching Assistant Gloria Kigonya and artist apprentices Deborah Beynnon, Navin Bywaters, Asa David Garcia-Derbes, Josephine Looby, Ebbe Longstreth, Aiden Lynch, Coretta N. Ngoulaki, and Zoe Sliter

Burlington City Arts plans to unveil a mural next week created by 16-to-21-year-old artists participating in an apprenticeship program.

The mural called Our Water, Our Future: A Story of Memory, Stewardship and Continuity was created by eight young artists working in a paid four-week public art residency. The mural depicts how clean water comes to Burlington while protecting Lake Champlain.

In its second year, the BCA Artist Apprenticeship Program provides mentorship with professional experience as artists create a permanent work of art for the community.

The mural will be unveiled Wednesday, November 4th on the side of the Burlington Water Resources building.
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News Burlington City ArtsBurlington City MuralOur Water, Our Future muralapprenticeshipBCA Artist Apprenticeship Program
Pat Bradley
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