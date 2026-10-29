New mural to be unveiled in Burlington

Burlington City Arts plans to unveil a mural next week created by 16-to-21-year-old artists participating in an apprenticeship program.

The mural called Our Water, Our Future: A Story of Memory, Stewardship and Continuity was created by eight young artists working in a paid four-week public art residency. The mural depicts how clean water comes to Burlington while protecting Lake Champlain.

In its second year, the BCA Artist Apprenticeship Program provides mentorship with professional experience as artists create a permanent work of art for the community.

The mural will be unveiled Wednesday, November 4th on the side of the Burlington Water Resources building.

