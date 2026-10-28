Vermont state senator arrested

A Vermont state senator has been arrested and charged following a domestic assault.

At about 5:30 Tuesday evening State Police received a report of a domestic assault in Poultney. The investigation found evidence that 74-year-old Terry Williams “had caused pain and injury to a household member” on Monday. Williams was processed and lodged at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility on $500 bail. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Wednesday.

Williams is a Republican state senator representing Rutland County.

Senate Republican Leader Sen. Scott Beck issued a statement following Williams’ arraignment that states in part: “Vermont Senate Republicans have reviewed the affidavit concerning Senator Terry Williams that was filed in Rutland Superior Court this afternoon. Domestic violence is a serious crime. Victims of domestic violence need to be respected, and allegations need to be treated seriously. All parties in this case deserve due process. We will have no further comment at this time.”

