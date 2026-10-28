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Vermont state senator arrested

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published October 28, 2026 at 4:40 PM EDT
Terry Williams, 74, of Poultney, Vermont, appears in a mug shot taken late Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, at the Vermont State Police barracks in Rutland.
Vermont State Police/Courtesy Vermont State Police
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Vermont State Police
Terry Williams, 74, of Poultney, Vermont, appears in a mug shot taken late Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, at the Vermont State Police barracks in Rutland.

A Vermont state senator has been arrested and charged following a domestic assault.

At about 5:30 Tuesday evening State Police received a report of a domestic assault in Poultney. The investigation found evidence that 74-year-old Terry Williams “had caused pain and injury to a household member” on Monday. Williams was processed and lodged at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility on $500 bail. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Wednesday.

Williams is a Republican state senator representing Rutland County.

Senate Republican Leader Sen. Scott Beck issued a statement following Williams’ arraignment that states in part: “Vermont Senate Republicans have reviewed the affidavit concerning Senator Terry Williams that was filed in Rutland Superior Court this afternoon. Domestic violence is a serious crime. Victims of domestic violence need to be respected, and allegations need to be treated seriously. All parties in this case deserve due process. We will have no further comment at this time.”
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News Terry WilliamsVermont State PoliceVermont SenateVermont GOPScott BeckDomestic Abuse
Pat Bradley
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