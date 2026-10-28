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All Things Considered

Vermont and Nova Scotia sign energy agreement

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published October 28, 2026 at 5:45 PM EDT
Vermont Statehouse
WAMC
Vermont Statehouse

Vermont’s governor and Nova Scotia’s premiere have signed an agreement to enhance clean energy development.

The agreement between the province and state is intended to strengthen collaboration on clean energy development and energy security. The three-year pact creates a framework for electricity transmission planning, regional grid integration, and it explores how to bring Nova Scotia’s offshore wind power to New England.

Gov. Phil Scott says the state cannot generate enough affordable, clean energy, and the agreement “lets us explore how to put ... strengths together in a way that keeps costs down for ratepayers (and) strengthens reliability across New England...”
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News Vermont Renewable EnergyClean EnergyNova ScotiaVermont Governor Phil Scott
Pat Bradley
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