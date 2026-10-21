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Northeast Notebook Live
WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.

Saratoga County GOP chair to step down after use of slurs in leaked phone call

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Aaron Shellow-Lavine,
Sam Dingman
Published October 21, 2026 at 5:17 PM EDT
Joe Suhrada announced that he will step down as chair of the Saratoga County Republican Committee effective Thursday, Oct. 21, 2026. He will remain Saratoga County Republican election commissioner.
Courtesy Saratoga County Republican Committee via Facebook
Joe Suhrada announced that he will step down as chair of the Saratoga County Republican Committee effective Thursday, Oct. 21, 2026. He will remain Saratoga County Republican election commissioner.

Joe Suhrada has announced he will step down as chair of the Saratoga County Republican Committee effective Thursday.

The move comes after he was heard using slurs during a leaked phone call with a staffer for Republican Allen Caruso, the party's nominee to unseat Democrat Carrie Woerner as the representative for New York's 113th Assembly District.

Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Aaron Shellow-Lavine discussed the latest with Sam Dingman on Northeast Notebook Live.

INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPT

Editor's note: This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

Dingman: Aaron, we've got a lot of breaking news to get to today. Let's start with a story involving the chair of the Saratoga County GOP.

Shellow-Lavine: That's right. Republicans across the county, including state Sen. Jim Tedisco, who is a fixture in state politics, have called on Joe Suhrada to step down. Suhrada fills two important roles at the county level. He is simultaneously the chair of the Saratoga County Republican Party and serves as the Republican elections commissioner at the County Board of Elections. This afternoon, Suhrada announced he would leave his role with the Saratoga County Republican Committee effective by the end of the day tomorrow.

Dingman: So, what led to these calls for him to step down?

Shellow-Lavine: Pretty simply, he was recorded on a phone call using racist and homophobic slurs.

Suhrada: It's it's no, it's a bunch of n----- running around in their underwear playing a f-----'s ...

Dingman: Wow, OK. That is very intense audio.

Shellow-Lavine: Yeah.

Dingman: Where does it come from?

Shellow-Lavine: So it was courtesy of Allen Caruso and his campaign. He is currently running as a Republican for the 113th District State Assembly seat. In an Oct. 12 letter to roughly 200 county Republicans, Caruso accused Suhrada of making disparaging remarks about his campaign, saying he appears more focused on protecting his position as county chairman and his employment at the Board of Elections than on helping Republican candidates succeed. The recording was from a conversation between Suhrada and a Caruso staffer discussing a March Madness campaign fundraiser. Suhrada has not responded to my personal request for comment, though he referred me to a Facebook post made, again, at that county GOP committee's Facebook page. But he told the Times-Union that he was quoting the 1994 movie Cobb about the infamously racist baseball legend Ty Cobb, adding, again to the Times-Union, "I'm not hateful. I'm not going to hide from it. There's a cultural context, and I don't feel guilty because I would never stand up in front of people and say that to someone or describe somebody that way. Personally, my brother was a homosexual, so I feel very comfortable around gay people." But again, he's now announced as of 2:30-ish. He will step down, saying he doesn't want to be a distraction from any campaigns being so close to Election Day. Early voting starts Saturday.

Dingman: Alright. Well, we will perhaps have more to come on that.
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Aaron Shellow-Lavine
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Sam Dingman
Sam Dingman is WAMC’s Hudson/Catskill Bureau Chief. Previously, he was co-host and reporter at “The Show” on KJZZ, Phoenix’s NPR station. Prior to KJZZ, Dingman was the creator and host of the acclaimed podcast “Family Ghosts,” which has been hailed as a critic’s choice by NPR, the LA Times and the New York Times. Dingman also co-hosted the BlueWire original series “The Rumor,” which was featured in the Washington Post and New York Magazine, and was a Webby honoree for Best Podcast Writing. He was story editor for Lemonada Media’s Signal Award-winning series “Pack One Bag,” writer and showrunner for John Stamos’s Webby-winning podcast “The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra,” editor of Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This,” and a producer for WNYC’s Peabody-winning “On the Media.” He is a four-time winner of the Moth Grand and Story Slams, and has created, written, hosted, produced and edited podcasts for The Atlantic, Audible Originals, Gilded Audio, Gimlet Media, Lincoln Center, Panoply Media, Paramount Pictures, Pushkin Industries, Spotify, Slate, Stitcher, and Wondery.
See stories by Sam Dingman